Photo Coverage: CASAMIGOS TEQUILA at Entertainment Weekly's Must List TIFF Party

Casamigos Tequila was flowing at Entertainment Weekly's Must List Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) party recently held at The Thompson Hotel in Toronto. Those who made the Must List, including Scarlett Johansson, Joaquin Phoenix, Eddie Murphy, Kristen Stewart, Adam Driver, Ed Norton, Jamie Foxx, Antonio Banderas, Constance Wu and Eddie Redmayne celebrated with Casamigos specialty cocktails. Everyone was in good spirits and Jamie Foxx and Michael B Jordan were seen enjoying the festivities sipping on Casamigos Añejo Tequila. Other notable attendees included Robert Pattinson, Brie Larson, Chris Evans, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Keegan Michael Key, O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Cynthia Erivo.

Photo Credit: Getty Images





