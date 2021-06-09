POGGIO ANIMA Italian Native Varietal Wines Feature Attractive Pagan Bottle Labels

Every year, more and more wine brands come to market. One way that wine brands can capture consumers' attention, whether at the wine shop or online, is by using unique, eye-catching label designs to accompany the top quality wines in the bottle. One Italian wine brand in particular, Poggio Anima, is doing just that, reaching consumers nationwide with their spectacular ancient pagan bottle labels on their wines.

Poggio Anima is a collection of various Italian native varietals representing four regions in Italy, typifying the cultural heartbeat of each area. The brand name translates to 'Hill of Soul,' personifies the individual vineyards cultivated for each bottle. The idea of using different ancient pagan demons and angels imagery on each bottle were developed through the Eastern ideology of Yin and Yang, which is the core value of the balance in producing each Poggio Anima wine.

Poggio Anima is a joint venture between Ronnie Sanders of Vine Street Imports and a selection of boutique wineries throughout Italy. The idea is straightforward to source great vineyards from existing relationships and produce a real wine that conveys a sense of place. These wines are truly one-of-a-kind, resulting from long standing relationships with reputable and respected growers throughout Italy.

The white wines are named after religious archangels while the reds are named after fallen angels. Each wine was specifically named for the persona of the grape, region or style of the wine, while hailing from one variety, a single-vineyard and representing its indigenous place of origin.

Get to know just a few of Poggio Anima's wines!

Belial 2019 Sangiovese - Tuscany (SRP: $15; purchase here) - This is 100% Sangiovese wine sourced from a single vineyard near Siena, in the Chianti Colli Senesi zone. Aromas of iris, rosemary & lavender, bright red cherries and mint explode from the glass. The youthful, easygoing palate offers juicy cherry, white pepper and clove hints alongside pliant tannins.

Uriel 2019 Grillo - Sicily (SRP: $15; purchase here) - The Grillo vineyard is located in Western Sicily, in the area of Chirchiaro, between Salemi and Vita, roughly 25 miles from Marsala. This Grillo white has aromas creeping from the glass of white peaches and white plums combined with scents of wildflowers and a hint of mango. It is well-balanced and medium-bodied with a soft palate, fresh mineral notes and tropical fruit characters and a very high-toned, fresh finish.

Visit the Poggio Anima web site for more information at http://www.poggioanima.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Poggio Anima