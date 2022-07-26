PLNT BURGER Opens NYC Flagship Location

PLNT Burger, the plant-based, fast casual restaurant concept dedicated to crafting and redefining some of America's favorite foods like burgers, soft-serve and more, is pleased to announce its expansion to Flatiron Nomad, which will be the flagship for the brand in New York City. This marks the second of four PLNT Burger locations opening in NYC in 2022. PLNT Burger Union Square opened in January 2022 and Bryant Park and Williamsburg will launch next.

The fast-casual brand is in the midst of expansion focused on NYC and the Boston area as new markets. PLNT Burger had 9 locations at the end of 2021 and will have 16 by the end of 2022 across DC, MD, PA, NYC and Boston. The goal is to increase to 30 locations by the end of 2023.

"Adding another location in New York City is a big deal for us especially because Flatiron Nomad is now our flagship. This is our first store nationwide to be spacious enough to host events surrounding the plant-based movement while enjoying classic comfort foods that are delicious, nutritious and planet-friendly," said Chef Spike Mendelsohn, Co-Founder of PLNT Burger. "They say the neon lights are bright on Broadway, and so are PLNT Burger's prospects. We've got the right script/menu and the all-star cast to bring it to life. We can't wait to inspire New Yorkers to Eat the Change, " said Co-Founder of PLNT Burger Seth Goldman, the activist and entrepreneur behind brands like Eat the Change, Honest Tea and Beyond Meat.

Staple menu items include the signature PLNT Cheeseburger, a single Beyond Meat and one patty, ruby red tomato, green leaf lettuce, pickles, caramelized onion, melted follow your heart and PLNT sauce, on a toasted potato bun, as well as the CRISPY CHIK 'N SANDWICH, a Gardein ultimate patty, fried to perfection in sunflower seed oil and spiced on a potato bun. Popular side items like the Bloomie Petals and Wavy Sweet Potato Fries will also be available, in addition to oat-milk based treats like soft serve and seasonal milkshakes.

"It's very exciting to watch NoMad's ongoing evolution into a destination for a wide variety of plant-based dining options," said Flatiron Nomad President James Meetham. "We're thrilled to welcome Chef Spike and the PLNT Burger team to the district, and equally excited for our residents, workforce and visitors to experience it on Broadway's NoMad Piazza."

"We are honored that PLNT Burger has chosen to continue to expand its business in New York City, which is considered by many as the restaurant capital of the world," said NYC Department of Small Business Services Commissioner Kevin D. Kim. "Mayor Adams is living proof that a plant-based diet has clear health benefits. We're proud that our Small Business Advocates played a key role in expediting permits for their openings thus far and remain committed to doing so for future launches."

Limited dine-in seating is available, as well as take-out and delivery through PLNT Burger's website and app, in addition to RELAY, Caviar, Ubereats, Seamless, Grubhub, Doordash.

For more information about PLNT Burger, please visit www.plntburger.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of PLNT Burger