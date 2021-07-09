PJ BERNSTEIN Presents All Day Breakfast on the Upper East Side

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

PJ Bernstein, a neighborhood favorite deli on the Upper East Side, is expanding their breakfast menu hours to ensure guests can enjoy the most important meal of the day whenever their palate's desire. You don't have to wait to satisfy your breakfast cravings anymore.

A multi-generational Jewish deli owned and operated by father and son team, Steve and Eugene Slobodski, PJ Bernstein is now offering All-Day Breakfast with traditional favorites like farm fresh eggs, Western Style Omelets, Silver Dollar Pancakes, and French Toast.

Additionally, the Upper East Side deli has introduced several Breakfast Specials for patrons who decide to dine in, with some highlights featured below:

-Two Challah French Toast, served with honey or syrup, and small fruit salad for $8.95.

-Two Belgian Waffles, served with honey or syrup, and small fruit salad for $8.95.

-Smoked Fish served with choice of fresh bagel, side of cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onions for $12.95.

PJ Bernstein is ideal for dropping by after a long day with the family at the Central Park Zoo or just to casually grab some mouthwatering waffles with co-workers for a late lunch. Their All-Day Breakfast offers delectable options for everyone.

PJ Bernstein is located at 1215 3RD Avenue, New York, NY 10021. Call them at 212.879.0914 or visit https://pjbernstein.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of PJ Bernstein