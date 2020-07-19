PICNIC in NYC Parks with Take-out From Favorite Restaurants

Picnicking is one of summer's greatest joys. New York City has parks that are now open so you can enjoy the great outdoors. Get your picnic blanket out and check out some of the parks and nearby eateries so you can plan your lunch or dinner experience.

Tompkins Square Park (East Village, Manhattan) - Every Wednesday-Saturday, Red Gate Bakery is open for pre-order pick-up and carry-out service. The shop's signature treats (cookies, blondies, brownies, loaves, and more), cold brew, and more are available, making it easy to pick up sweets and enjoy them in the park (just a ten-block-walk). Folks can recreate an afternoon at a café on a picnic blanket or bench.

Spring St Park (SoHo, Manhattan) - Following the closing of Mochidoki's flagship shop (one day after opening in March), Mochidoki Soho has reopened for contactless pickup of their signature mochi ice cream delights. The shop's chef-driven, seasonal mochi flavors include Matcha Latte, Peanut Butter Passion, Oreo Sandwich, Salted Caramel, Ube, and Raspberry Crunch. Grab a few and take them to the park for a sweet afternoon picnic.

Madison Square Park (Flatiron) It's easy to picnic with a quick stop at EATALY. Italian specialties abound at the market and they are open daily. Whether you want a sandwich, pizza, or a salad, you will find just what you are looking for. And check out the EATALY kiosk in the Flatiron Plaza where you can get pizza, summer beverages and gelato.

Bryant Park (Midtown, Manhattan) - After being temporarily closed since March, Fields Good Chicken's 40th Street location just reopened for takeout and delivery. Guests can pick up shareable, easy-to-picnic-with dishes like salads, bowls, and nourishing sides. Maple Chipotle Wings are also available (with napkins!).

Carl Schurz Park (Upper East Side) With riverside views, dog runs and more, the park is a neighborhood gem. Get all the foods you need for a picnic by stopping by Sur la Route. They offer bagels, sandwiches, salads, pizza, and so much more for a quick take-out.

McCarren Park (Brooklyn, BK) - Partners Coffee's Williamsburg flagship location is open for takeout with a limited menu (egg sandwiches, deli salads, pastries and more), signature coffee drinks and a mini-grocery selling provisions like bread, produce, snacks and more. Williamsburg locals can enjoy socially distanced cold brews in McCarren, six blocks from the shop.

Maria Hernandez Park (Bushwick, BK) - The new TONCHIN_TO GO pop up in Bushwick (within walking distance of several small parks) launched on June 25, for three weekends in June and July, and was recently extended through 8/16 from Tuesdays - Sundays. Folks can expect seasonal noodle dishes, kakigōri, batched cocktails, and more, available for take-out and delivery.

Photo by Lucia Pizarro Coma from Freeimages.com

