PERONI and SOL-Beers for Your Holidays

By: Dec. 03, 2023

This festive season has officially begun.  And while we can’t all escape the cold, imported beers from Peroni Nastro Azzurro and Sol deliver the taste you can count on to transport you and your guests to a wonderful feeling of warmth and friendship during the holidays.

Peroni Nastro Azzurro is created using high quality ingredients and supreme craftsmanship that infuse it with the unmistakable essence of Italian style, you’ll be living la dolce vita in no time.   Peroni Nastro Azzurro  with a 5% ABV is a pale golden, crisp and refreshing beer, with a delicate balance of bitterness, citrus and aromatic notes and a fast, clean finish.  The Peroni Nastro Azzurro is made with the same superior Italian ingredients as Peroni Nastro Azzurro to create the same uplifting taste, now with 0.0% alcohol

If you’re looking to sip on the feeling of sunshine and cervezas, Sol has a bright and refreshing lager with smooth taste and a crisp finish to help you enjoy the golden Mexican sunshine from wherever. Sol’s dedication to quality has been at the source of something truly unique: the opportunity to taste the sun. Sol Beer with a 4.5 ABV is  a bright and refreshing Mexican lager with a smooth taste and a crisp finish. The Sol Chelada Variety Pack  wit a 3.5% ABV Includes Sol Chelada, Limon Y Sal, Mango Y Chamoy, and Sol’s namesake lager.

These beers are ideal for the upcoming holidays.  Cheers!

For more information on Peroni, please visit https://www.peroniuslocator.com/

For more information on Sol, please visit https://www.sol.com/us/en/

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sol

 



