PASTRAMI QUEEN Debuts at Time Out Market

There's great news for Brooklyn foodies! The legendary deli, Pastrami Queen is now open at Time Out Market in Dumbo Brooklyn. With a rich history that traces back to an original storefront in Williamsburg in the 1950s, the concept now joins a plethora of exciting vendors that make Time Out Market one of the best eating destinations for both New Yorkers and guests of the city.

Pastrami Queen's outpost in Time Out Market joins their three popular Manhattan locations and represents the eatery's fourth and newest location featuring the same quality pastrami that they’ve been crafting since 1956.

Pastrami Queen is renowned for its hand-cut, smoked, juicy and tender pastrami on stellar sandwiches, plus new and old favorites like jumbo knishes, onion rings, pigs in a blanket and more. Known as a favorite of Anthony Bourdain, he deemed it, “The real deal pastrami sandwich.” Eat or take-out, Pastrami Queen is sure to please.

Time Out Market is located at 55 Water Street. Brooklyn, New York 11201. For more information, please visit HERE.

For information about Pastrami Queen at Time Out Market, visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Chris Jefferson

