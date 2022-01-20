PARTNERS COFFEE Announces Seasonal Offerings and Valentine's Day Gifts

Partners Coffee has some new seasonal offerings and specialty Valentine's Day gift ideas. The Brooklyn-based small batch coffee roaster with nationwide shipping and five beloved NYC cafes.

Partners has recently announced that their Worka Sakora and San Francisco coffees are back.

Worka Sakaro ($22 bag; available until mid-April) Origin: Yirgacheffe, Ethiopia - A staple of Partners' single origin menu, this beloved seasonal coffee originating from Ethiopia returns for a fourth year and has already received record sales. It offers an impeccable flavor and captures everything that is romanticized about Yirgacheffe's flavor profile: heady florals like jasmine and honeysuckle paired with a citric acidity and the juicy, sweet flavors of blackberry and peach.

San Francisco ($22 bag; available until late March): Origin: Honduras - This natural process coffee has been a seasonal favorite for the last three years. With impeccable clarity and cleanliness and an intensity of fruit flavors, a coffee like this is possible only with the highest picking and processing standards. This coffee offers a syrupy body with prominent red fruit flavors like strawberry preserves and raspberry jam balanced by deeper tones of semisweet chocolate.

Here's some Valentine's Day treats for coffee and tea lovers.

Partners Premium Teas ($9.95 per box of 16 sachets) - The perfect "self-care" gift, Partners Premium Teas are custom blended and with a lineup that includes four blends: Moroccan Mint, Lemon Ginger, Partners Breakfast, and caffeine-free Apple Cider, all of which are packaged in ready-to-brew (biodegradable) sachets.

Partners' Subscription Program (starting at $15/shipment) - If you can't start your morning without a cup of joe or just want to overhaul your routine for the New Year, gift yourself or a loved one the subscription program from Partners Coffee to ensure you never run out of thoughtfully sourced, freshly-roasted beans. The beans are roasted in Brooklyn and you can set your subscription to place an order every one, two, or four weeks and choose from nine different coffee selections in a range of sizes and grinds. All subscriptions are customizable, based on choice brew method (French press, pour-over, etc.) and individual taste preferences. Subscribers also receive perks including promos and early access to new roasts and can manage their subscription via text or even text a coffee expert with any questions.

For V-Day "self-care" gifting options, Partners will also be offering two limited edition bundles, which will be available for all of February. Check out the details!

The Sweetheart Duo that includes Elevate & Brooklyn is $26.75. And these 2 coffees are quite literally better together.

The Sweetheart Bundle that includes Elevate, Brooklyn & San Francisco is $45.50. A Single origin staple, treat yourself to something specialty with the most sought after single origin coffees, offering the highest quality, strongest flavor notes, and most unique tastes that you can find.

And from Friday, 2/11 to Monday, 2/14, Partners will be offering 15% off Single Origin Coffees, because hey, what's wrong with being single?

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Partners Coffee