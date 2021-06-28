OFF HOURS Bourbon-The New Modern Spirit is Now Available

Off Hours is a newly launched modern bourbon founded by entrepreneur and father of two, Jake Ireland. This is a bourbon our readers will like to know about! It is sure to become a new American classic and will be a welcome addition to your home bar.

Jake Ireland grew up in Indiana, close by to the distillery that Off Hours currently sources barrels from. He went to Indiana University and started his career in healthcare and then moved into venture capital investments. During his time spent in this field, Jake was able to invest in and become an owner in a bourbon brand where he learned a host of lessons on both what works and what to avoid in order to breakthrough in the hyper competitive spirits industry. Jake founded Off Hours after years of perfecting the product and launched the brand in 2020. He currently resides in Los Angeles with his wife Lauren and two children, Evan and Ella.

Off Hours is a smooth and balanced bourbon with hints of nutmeg, vanilla, cinnamon, and honey. It is aged to perfection in American white oak barrels at MGP Distillery for over 5 years in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. It is now available for purchase at drinkoffhours.com (SRP: $46.95 for a 750ml bottle).

The Cocktails

Bourbon lovers will enjoy Off Hours signature profile neat over a large ice cube. It is the ideal base spirit in modern cocktails like the refreshing, easy to mix, Whiskey Lemonade that is perfect for summer sipping and entertaining. And we have the recipe.

The Gift Set

For people that love their cocktails with a side of swag, The Off Hours Perfect Gift features two bottles of Off Hours bourbon paired with a custom Yeti lowball tumbler. Available for purchase at drinkoffhours.com (SRP $118.97; 750ml bottles and a 10 ounce Yeti Lowball).

The Limited Edition

Off Hours also just unveiled its Single Barrel Reserve, offering a bottle that is totally unique for a one-of-a-kind bourbon that can't be matched. Off Hours, Master Blender, Ashley Barnes has hand-selected 23 individual barrels, based on their exceptional quality and tasting notes. Each individual barrel has its own distinct flavor profile and ranges from 103 to 112 proof. Limited edition bottles can be purchased by emailing: contact@drinkoffhours.com.

For more information on Off Hours and additional cocktail recipes, please visit: https://drinkoffhours.com/.

Photo Credit: Jake Ireland by Cibelle Levy and Product Photos, Courtesy of Off Hours