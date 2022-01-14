OFF HOURS BOURBON WHISKEY and a Valentine's Recipe

Valentine's Day is just around the corner so we are doing a series of pleasing recipes that you can make at home using some of our favorite spirits. What better way to celebrate the season of love than with a delicious drink and the company of someone you love. Check out this one from Off Hours Bourbon Whiskey.

Off Hours Raspberry Smash.

Ingredients:

- 1 oz Off Hours Bourbon Whiskey

- 2 tbsp raspberry jam

- 1 tbsp triple sec

- 2-3 tbsp orange juice

- Splash of club soda

- Orange slice for garnish

Method: Add ice, jam, bourbon, triple sec and orange juice to a shaker and shake well. Pour into glass with a few ice cubes and add a splash of club soda. Garnish with an orange slice.

Off Hours is an award-winning bourbon aged to perfection in American white oak barrels at MGP Distillery for over 5 years in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. This honey hued, 95-proof bourbon delivers vanilla, toasted pecan, and cinnamon notes. For more information, where to but and additional recipes, please visit https://drinkoffhours.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Off Hours