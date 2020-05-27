New WOODSPOON APP Brings Chef-Made Meals to Your Door in NYC

The newly launched WoodSpoon app connects customers with New York City's best home chefs to deliver delicious homemade food across Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn. WoodSpoon is a new community-based, two-sided online platform that facilitates the process of ordering a variety of dishes from local cooks. The app's respected lineup of chefs and home cooks are given a platform to share their culture and passion with others, creating an inclusive culinary experience for all. Customers can order for immediate delivery or schedule ahead on WoodSpoon's free mobile app for iOS and Android. Customers are provided with a quick, reliable delivery service from the chef's kitchen, to their doorstep.

Oren Saar, the Co-founder & CEO of WoodSpoon, officially launched the app this week after beta-testing it since the fall of 2019. Saar took his experiences working at Google and Boston Consulting Group after graduating from MIT, to create WoodSpoon, which has served over 3,500 diners since inception.

There are over 100 home chefs on the WoodSpoon app including Israel's Bake-off winner Shay Golan, Xiomara and her husband Aiman Reyes, who was a noted chef in Tel-Aviv for over a decade, plant-based chef Rachel Hazen, Neapolitan culinary star Giuseppe Amato and Kevin Martinez who helms from the Dominican Republic and previously worked at Jean Georges and Nobu. Diverse dishes available for purchase range from Salmon Sushi Bowls and Challah Bread, to Shakshuka Baguettes, Chicken Quesadillas, and everything in between. WoodSpoon provides the opportunity to taste dishes as varied as a decadent Persian custard called Mahalabi and Tunisian Fricassee.

Users can receive 15% off their first three orders by using the code Launch2020.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of WoodSpoon

