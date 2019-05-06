National Moscato Day on 5/9 and Sweepstakes by CASTELLO DEL POGGIO

National Moscato Day is on Thursday, May 9 and we are suggesting a wine that you can celebrate with year-round. Castello del Poggio Moscato is the #1 selling Italian Moscato in the United States. This refreshing white wine, made from Moscat grapes, originates in the Piedmont region of Italy. It is light, slightly sweet, with medium freshness and a low minerality that makes it pleasant to drink. It has an unmistakable flavor of peach, musk, honey, and white flowers.

You may be wondering what foods can be served with Moscato. The slight sweetness moderates spicy foods. It is ideal with Thai, Korean, and Szechuan meals. It also pairs well with charcuterie and delicate desserts. You can sip Castello del Poggio Moscato anytime, and it also makes a nice ingredient for artisanal ctails. Castello del Poggio provides some recipes for some simple mixes using Moscato on their web site.

Our readers may be interested in the "Mayscato Madness sweepstakes." During the entire month of May, Moscato and sweet wine lovers can set up for summer by entering to win one of 20 delightful Castello del Poggio Summer Sets on the Castello del Poggio Facebook Page.

Raise a glass and enjoy. Castello del Poggio Moscato is a very accessible wine. It is sold at an SRP of $12.99. For more information, visit: https://www.castellodelpoggio.com/moscato-wine/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Castello del Poggio





