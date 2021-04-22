NORTH RIVER LOBSTER COMPANY Returns to the Hudson

Beginning April 22, 2021, the North River Lobster Company is thrilled to welcome back New Yorkers and out-of-towners eager for outdoor dining and entertaining experiences and a taste of New England on the Hudson River. Offering unparalleled views of the city, the casual and spacious three-story yacht is the perfect place for friends and family to safely gather and enjoy fresh seafood paired with a robust selection of cocktails and beer.

Opening for its eighth year, North River Lobster Company is a longstanding institution in the New York City dining landscape. The lobster boat adheres to social distancing guidelines for groups of all sizes, offering both indoor and outdoor dining options throughout the season. Executive Chef Gil Martinez and his team of talented culinary professionals are bringing back signature eats including mouth-watering lobster rolls, an indulgent raw bar offering a la carte options and platters; and land-based main courses like the Impossible Burger. Popular dishes returning include:

· The "Shelly" ($99) is New York City's biggest lobster roll, which measures well over two feet long! Designed to share, The "Shelly" is packed with Northern Atlantic lobster, Old Bay mayo, celery, lemon zest, and lettuce on a giant 28-inch potato roll.

· Double Truffle Roll ($29.95) features truffle-mayo drenched lobster and truffle parmesan fries.

· Lower East Side Roll ($23.50) is an ode to the classic NYC bagel and schmear, with chunks of fresh lobster mixed with scallion cream cheese, red onions, chives and everything seasoning on an everything potato roll.

· Cadillac Mountain Platter ($120) features an abundance of oysters, shrimp, clams, crab leg clusters and one whole chilled lobster.

· Full Lobster Dinner ($42) is the works: steamed whole 1 ¼ lb lobster, corn, potatoes and coleslaw.

· More shareable items: Deep Fried Lobster Mac & Cheese Cubes ($16.95) with a side of buffalo sauce, and baskets of Buffalo Wings ($15.00) and Mini Corn Dogs ($11.00).

North River Lobster Company's line-up of beverages includes signature cocktails, wines, and beers that are expertly crafted for warm, summer afternoons and evenings. Fan favorite cocktails include the popular Watermelon Mule with lime vodka, watermelon, Thai basil and ginger brew; Frozé! Frozé! Frozé! featuring Cloud Chaser Rosé, Ketel Botanical Grapefruit Vodka, strawberry, elderflower, and lemon; Lifesaver with Ketel Botanical Peach and Orange Blossom Vodka, Triple Sec, orange and grenadine; and a Trio of Margaritas and Sangria. These cocktails can be enjoyed in a standard 12-ounce serving ($15), a 24-ounce keepsake illuminated Lighthouse cup ($25), or a 64-ounce pitcher ($55). Buckets of ice-cold beer, cider and hard seltzer, including Corona Extra, Pacifico Clara, and Wölffer Rosé Hard Cider, are also available aboard. In an effort to be more environmentally-friendly, the bar has introduced JUST Water, the sustainably-sourced 100% recyclable water cartons, and eliminated the use of plastic straws.

For 2021 sailing times and opening hours please visit northriverlobsterco.com. Patrons must purchase an individual Boarding Pass ($10), which is valid for sails throughout the day, online or in-person at the box office at Pier 81. Season Passes ($25) are also available, which allows individuals to board as many times as they want throughout the season. Reservations are accepted for groups of 15 or more by visiting northriverlobsterco.com/large-groups.

For more information on North River Lobster Company or to purchase a boarding pass, visit northriverlobsterco.com or call 212-630-8831.

ABOUT NEW YORK CRUISE LINES

New York Cruise Lines (NYCL) is the industry leader in marine-based sightseeing, transportation, entertainment and dining that emphasizes the ultimate in hospitality set to the beauty of the New York City skyline. NYCL owns and operates 24 ships, including the most extensive and modern fleet in the sightseeing industry. NYCL's iconic brand, Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises, is a fixture in global tourism, hosting more than 80 million passengers since 1945. Recognized as "America's Favorite Boat Ride," Circle Line is world-famous for sightseeing and special events including concerts and private parties. Operating from Pier 83 in Hudson River Park at 42nd Street and 12th Avenue, (convenient to Times Square, The High Line and Hudson Yards) and Slip 6 in Battery Park, Circle Line is the oldest and largest provider of sightseeing cruises using the most modern vessels. NYCL also operates the iconic New York Water Taxi private transportation fleet, New York's only maritime thrill-ride, The Beast, and New York's only floating, moving restaurants-North River Lobster Company and La Barca Cantina.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of New York Cruise Lines