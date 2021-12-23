NEW YEAR'S 2022-Eat, Drink, and Celebrate in NYC

We have your New Year's celebrations covered with over 20 go-to venues. Whether it is casual, formal or fun, check out these great places all around New York City. Get ready to dine well and party the night away. Make you plans, and reservations where needed. Cheers to 2022!

Atlantic Grill in Lincoln Square recently reopened under new management and continues to offer the freshest seafood and highest quality meats, now with a touch of Michelin-starred Chef Antonio Salvatore's Mediterranean influence. For New Year's Eve, Atlantic Grill will offer its a la carte menu from 5pm - 7pm. Then, from 7:15pm - 10:45pm, the restaurant will offer a prix-fixe NYE Gala menu for $245 per person that features fresh oysters; Salpicon de Octopus with fresh peppers, mojo potatoes, spices; handcrafted Pasta Tartufata with black truffles, corn, and crispy onion; Salmon Béarnaise with green beans, cherry tomatoes, dill, and Béarnaise sauce; New York Strip Steak with black truffles, whole grain mustard, and potatoes; Lobster Thermidor; and Lamb Chops, among other dishes. Royal Osetra Caviar service may be added for $55. Dessert is included too.

Pekarna NY on the Upper West Side is hosting "Project Ball Drop," a high-tech New Year's celebration that will feature three different music genres throughout three different themed rooms across Pekarna's event space. The Elixir Room, a true multimedia space with a 106-inch drop down screen and 7.1 digital surround sound with stadium banquette seating, will feature Dance music. The Dragon Room, highlighted by the Perrier-Jouët Champagne Bar, will be playing 80's music all night long with two TV screens for the ball drop. Finally, Pekarna's main dining room, which showcases the stunning 592 Bar, will be the "Cocktails and Crooners" room, taking guests back to the 50's. With TVs in each room, guests will be able to watch the ball drop in high definition when the clock strikes midnight with their favorite genre of music. Additionally, party favors will be distributed for the celebration. Pekarna's kitchen will be open 24-hours serving contemporary Slovenian-American cuisine through New Year's Day and evening.

Spaghetti Tavern, a Pasta-Slinging Honky Tonk bar on the Upper West Side is the dream of Jason Scott and Robert Marchetti. They are the two friends who love late nights, country music, spaghetti and whiskey. This tavern is, put simply, a one-stop shop for all of your favorite things, so that you don't have to move your barstool from open until closing time. Imagine a room packed to the rafters with taxidermy, old country records, an extensive back bar split equally between American Whiskey and Tequila, eight types of fresh handmade spaghetti, baked ziti, meatballs, garlic bread, ice cream sundaes and tiramisu. They are open on NYE raising a toast to 2022 with champagne and lots of carbs.

Tasca, the Spanish, Latin-Caribbean restaurant on the Upper West Side will be offering an exclusive four-course tasting menu with seatings at 6 pm for $85 and 9 pm for $95. Complimentary glasses of champagne will be available for diners of each seating to toast in the New Year! Adding to the festive atmosphere, Tasca's downstairs dining room will feature a live DJ from 9 pm - 1 am, spinning with a flare of Latin music as well as other genres. This New Years' Eve prix fixe menu will feature some of the restaurant's innovative flavors from the Iberian Peninsula of Spain, and Caribbean islands of Cuba, the Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico. Highlights from this prix fixe menu include Crema de Mariscos, a seafood bisque with shrimp tempura, Chuleta de Cordero a la Parilla sobre Boniato y Salsa Perigord, grilled baby lamb chop over boniato purée topped with Perigord sauce and Caribbean apple mint jelly, and Hipogloso sobre Yuca Zainfina, grilled halibut filet over yucca Zainfina and topped with a light albarino reduction. The restaurant will also be open on New Year's Day.

AMOR LOCO, located in the heart of Times Square, is hosting a festive New Year's Eve party. It will include live music and two burlesque shows hosted by Lucy Buttons at 9:30pm & 11:15pm, including one performance with fire involved. Guests will be steps from the Times Square revelry without having to brave the cold. For a party of 2 at $65 per person, guests will receive one appetizer, two entrees, one dessert and two margaritas or cocktails of their choice. At midnight, guests will also receive a free flute of champagne as Amor Loco toasts 2022. Reservations are recommended but walk-ins are always welcome subject to availability.

Valerie NYC, located in Midtown, pays homage to the city's Golden Age and it's existing timeless architecture. The decorative components reflect a nostalgic, artful mix of old and new, moody and refined. Valerie focuses on quality, warm service, and a nostalgic-upbeat ambiance. New Year's Eve Offering: Valerie will be hosting a night perfect for those looking to "Imbibe, Dine & Dance." The ticket includes a three-course dinner, three hours of bottomless signature cocktails, Fords Gin Beverage Cart, bubbles, wine, beer, as well as live entertainment from Danny Lipsizt.

Yoon Haeundae Galbi in Midtown presents a contemporary take on traditional Korean BBQ recipes, inspired by owner Bobby Yoon's grandfather's restaurant Haeundae Somunnan Amso Galbijib, which opened in 1964 in Busan, South Korea. For New Year's Eve, Yoon will be open from 5pm to 10:30pm and invites guests to send off 2021 with the city's best KBBQ short rib.

Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge at the Moxy Times Square will be hosting their annual Midnight Magic New Year's Eve party to ring in 2022 from 8:00 PM ET to 4:00 AM ET. With tickets starting at $175 you'll be able to enjoy an open bar from 9:00pm throguh 1:00am with a special champagne toast at midnight. Their highlighted beverage offering, Bubbles & Bling, priced at $155 comes with Moet Champagne with flutes and rock candy served table-side and is available throughout the night and during New Year's Day brunch.

Casa Limone in Midtown East is for those dreaming of a holiday abroad, head to Casa Limone for a taste of Southern Italy this holiday season. The casual yet elegant Italian restaurant is decked with boughs of fir, and a lemon-yellow vespa piled high with glowing Christmas presents sits in the front entryway. Just steps from the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree and the festive window displays at Saks Fifth Avenue, Casa Limone is a conveniently-located finale to your holiday excursions. New Year's Eve Offering: For those looking for a spot to eat before grabbing a spot in Times Square for the Ball Drop or need a respite in bustling midtown, Casa Limone is offering it's a la carte menu and open an hour later than normal, from 8am to 11pm. Toast to the New Year with the signature Kir Italiano ($19) with Pasqua Prosecco, Creme Yvette, St-Germain, & lemon juice.

Restaurant Marc Forgione, located at 134 Reade Street in Tribeca, is ready to usher in 2022. For New Years Eve, the restaurant is preparing a la carte specials, in addition to its regular menu: Caviar service with sunchokes, Ossetra caviar and fermented horseradish; Baked potato ravioli with black & white truffle; and The Golden Egg with passionfruit, coconut and gold leaf.

Tiny's, the beloved neighborhood restaurant in Tribeca from Matt Abramcyk, is housed in the iconic three story pink townhouse with a cozy working fireplace built in 1810. New Year's Eve has two seatings, the first priced at $90 and the second at $125 with a $35 wine pairing plus tax and gratuity. Tiny's will also be open on New Year's Day for brunch with items such as Loaded Egg Sandwich with Avocado, Tomato, Aged Gouda & Cheddar Cheese, and Arugula Pesto on Ciabatta; Hangover Rancheros with Sunny Side Up Eggs, Tequila Pico De Gallo, Salsa Verde, Refried Beans, and Ricotta Salata served with Home Fries and Tiny's French Toast, Brioche Toast, Nutella, Mixed Berries Compote.



Brooklyn Chop House in FiDi will celebrate New Year's Eve with a multi-course dinner for $145 per person. Appetizer options include rock shrimp tempura, chicken lettuce wraps, chicken satays with peanut sauce, vegetable spring rolls, bacon cheeseburger shumai, or pac man seafood dumplings. For entrees, guests are given a choice of 24 oz ribeye steak, salt & pepper 4lb lobster for 2, 7lb Long Island Peking Duck for two, spicy Kung Pao chicken, or sea bass with black bean and fresh garlic. The variety of sides will feature different fried rice including lobster, soft shell crab, and chicken along with french fries and onion rings, crispy seaweed, and Bok Choy. Desserts include ice cream or sorbet sampler, red velvet cake, or peanut butter cheesecake. A choice of two appetizers and one entree are available to one to five guests and six guests or more will be served family-style.

Slate the multi-level adult playground, bar, lounge and club in the heart of Chelsea, is celebrating NYE with a 5-hour premium open bar with a special live DJ performance. Doors open at 9pm and General Admission begins at $145 complete with complimentary appetizers till 11pm and an open bar from 9pm - 2am. As midnight approaches, party-goers get a glass of champagne while they prepare to tune in with revelers at the biggest end-of-the-year celebration in the world. The ball drop will be featured on Slate's massive array of Hi-Def TVs. Watch all the revelry unfold, while the Live DJ counts down to midnight.

Sobre Masa Tortilleria is the new Bushwick destination with a variety of traditional taco styles and cocktails highlighting Mexican spirits by Zack and Diana Wangeman. They will be ringing in the new year until 2am with a live mariachi band and late night tacos such as Al Pastor, with heritage pork marinated in house-made pineapple vinegar, cooked on the trompo with fresh pineapple; Cauliflower with morita peppers and garlic mojo; and Gringas, with a house-made tortilla using cacahuazintle, a special heirloom corn varietal that achieves a soft texture resembling a flour tortilla, topped with Oaxacan cheese.

Macchina on Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn is owned and operated by the team behind The Bedford and Roebling Sporting Club, Macchina focuses on quality food and an approachable wine and Italian aperitif cocktail menu delivered in a casual setting. Macchina celebrates modern Italian American fare, bringing clean flavors to life in artigiano pizzas and pastas using Italian stone-fired burning ovens of Swedish design. The restaurant boasts a rustic setting that celebrates vintage Italian mechanicals. New Year's Eve Offering: Macchina is also open from 5pm to 11pm on New Year's Eve, and invites guests to savor an Italian aperitif cocktail as they count down the minutes to 2022.

Casa Ora, located at 148 Meserole St. in Brooklyn, will be offering both standard dinner reservations for à la carte dining (with the last seating at 8pm), as well as a ticketed, open bar event from 11pm - 2am. The ticketed NYE event ($90/person) will include a 3-hour wine and beer open bar, plus two cocktail tickets, along with passed hors d'oeuvres and live music (featuring Latin Top Hits, Afro-Caribbean, Bachata and more). Both indoor and outdoor dining can be accommodated.

Olmsted, the acclaimed restaurant from chef-owner Greg Baxtrom in Prospect Heights, is hosting three dinner seatings. The first two seatings (priced at $125 pp) will offer a menu that includes snacks such as Pomme Dauphine with Trout Roe and Lemon Crème Fraîche; Beef Tartare Cracker with Bearnaise Sauce (a vegan Beet tartare will also be available); and Olmsted Trail Mix (with a nut-free option also available). Appetizer of Curry Crepe with Finger Limes, Peekytoe Crab, and Lemon Beurre Blanc; an entrée of Guinea Hen Done Two Ways (Can be substituted for Turbot); Rutabaga w/ White Truffle; and dessert that includes Gingerbread Churros with Caramelized Apples, Tonka Beans, and Cinnamon Ice Cream.

Scampi, the vibrant coastal Italian restaurant in the Flatiron district, will be hosting a New Years Eve Party with a seated three-course dinner ($95 per person) as well as a full night event ($225 per person) complete with an open bar, festive three-course dinner, live DJ, and champagne toast. Guests have the option to ring in the New Year either with the pre-fixe dinner or the late-night party individually, or attend both. Tickets must be purchased in advance. There's also an option to partake solely in the open bar starting at 10pm.

Benno is the Michelin-starred fine dining restaurant from lauded chef, Jonathan Benno, located inside the glamorous, art-deco Evelyn Hotel in the Flatiron. The cuisine reflects the breadth of Chef Benno's culinary experience, showcasing classic French technique and contemporary Italian cooking, as well as highlighting additional regions along the Mediterranean coast. New Year's Eve Offering: Miss dressing up? Say "Au revoir" to 2021 in style at Benno with a black & white-themed New Year's Eve celebration. Guests are invited to dress their best in black & white while enjoying a tasting menu featuring black and white truffles, caviar, and champagne. The first seating of the night starts at 5pm with a $275 4-course tasting menu ($150 beverage pairing), and second seating begins at 8pm with a $450 7-course tasting menu ($250 beverage pairing) featuring delicacies like royal white sturgeon caviar, marbre de foie gras, and a champagne toast at midnight.

Cathédrale at Moxy East Village is adding a splash of glamour to NYE! Starting at 5PM and running through 7:30PM, the Cathédrale will be offering a la carte seating. While celebration seating will start at 9PM, with entrees like the infamous Potato Chip Omelette, 8oz Filet Mignon 'Banquiere' and Black Truffle Fettuccine. Alongside some of its best dishes will be a live DJ & entertainment and even include party flavors plus a midnight champagne toast.

Soogil in the East Village features Chef Soogil Lim's cuisine that draws on both his Korean background and French culinary training at Restaurant Daniel. The six-course New Year's Eve Tasting Menu ($158) showcases luxurious ingredients like caviar, foie gras and black truffles. Highlights include Caviar & Foie Gras, Black Diamond Kaluga Caviar with tuna tartare and foie gras gougere; Turbot with Perigord black truffles, egg noodles and seafood broth; Beef Wellington with sake mushrooms, prosciutto and spinach and Truffle + Chocolate, a dark chocolate panna cotta topped with black truffles. In addition, guests can order chef's signature Uni Bowl with sea urchin, smoked trout roe, seaweed rice ($34) and Black Diamond Caviar ($17 for 3 grams).

Serafina, one of NYC's favorite, go-to Italian restaurants, is celebrating New Year's Eve, Italian style. The restaurant brand is celebrating with specialty menu items will only be available during the holiday season and will be available at all of their locations. Special New Year's Eve menu offerings include: Truffle Goat Cheese Salad, Pasta with Caviar, Baked Cod served with spinach and fingerling potatoes, Profiteroles with chocolate sauce, Speciality Poinsettia Cocktail, and champagne toasts before the restaurant closes! Specializing in contemporary Italian cuisine, fused with an energetic vibe, Serafina is an affordable luxury that guarantees comfort, excitement, and fabulous food at every location. Serafina delights diners with creative twists on simple, contemporary Italian dishes.

American Brass in Long Island City features an Early New Year's Eve menu with availability from 5pm - 7:30pm for $90 per person and a late menu with availability from 9pm - 10pm for $225 complemented by a champagne toast at midnight and an open bar. Their early menu includes a choice of Charred Carrot Salad, Steak Tartare or Grilled Octopus to start followed by Branzino, Roast Chicken, a Wagyu Flank Steak and Mushroom Lasagna. Dessert includes Red Wine Velvet Cake, Honey Walnut Tart and Chocolate Rosemary Custard. The late menu features an Amuse Bouche and Sourdough Focaccia along with a choice of a Poached Duck Egg, Kampachi Tartare and Cauliflower Velouté. The second course includes Mushroom Lasagna and Ricotta Cavatelli and the third course features Ocean Trout, Short Rib and Grilled Cauliflower followed by dessert. The restaurant will also be open on New Year's Day.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Freeimages.com

