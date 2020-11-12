New Venues and New Menus in NYC

New York City continues to have a vibrant culinary scene that delights its residents and guests. Whether you enjoy take-out, delivery, al fresco dining, or having a meal indoors at the current limited capacity, we have news on food and drink happenings that are all around town. Check it out!

Paisley, the upscale Indian restaurant in Tribeca, is officially open for outdoor and indoor dining. Owner Juthika Bedi has conceptualized Paisley's own take on Indian flavors with a focus on clean and healthy specialties from the North, South and Eastern parts of the country. Executive Chef, Peter Beck, the renowned culinary master and Michelin-starred chef, is joined by Wine & Service Director Sarah Wolf, and Head Bartender, Camilo Torres to round out the team. Paisley is now open for brunch and dinner. Visit: https://paisleyrestaurantnyc.com/.

Lazy Sundaes, the café by partners, Tammy Na and Amber Luan, offers bubble tea and bingsoo (Korean shaved ice) sundaes, inspired by the Korean and Taiwanese flavors of their childhoods. The team is opening three locations in downtown New York City [23 Clinton Street, between Stanton and East Houston streets; 11 Waverly Place, between Greene and Mercer streets; and Canal Street Market, 265 Canal Street, between Broadway and Lafayette]. Over the past five years, Tammy built the Boba Guys brand on the East Coast, and now she and Amber are bringing an exciting perspective on bubble tea with unique flavors and introducing New Yorkers to bingsoo sundaes. Visit: https://www.lazysundaes.com/.

JACX&CO is the new food hall located in Long Island City (28-17 Jackson Avenue) that has just opened on Wednesday, November 11. The food hall features versatile culinary options from celebrated chefs, available for indoor dining (at 25% capacity), pick-up and delivery, with a full service bar and outdoor dining to come. In addition to Beebe's, Crif Dogs, FIELDTRIP, Ghaya, Lotus + Cleaver, Méxology and Taïm, JACX&CO's opening eateries include: Kissaki, a sushi and kaiseki concept, and Al Volo, a new Italian eatery inspired by the traditional flavors of a salumeria from the team behind Long Island City restaurant, Levante. JACX&CO facilitates orders via Bbot, an order-and-pay platform, which allows guests to order from multiple eateries for dine in, delivery and pick-up. Al Volo, Beebe's, Crif Dogs, FIELDTRIP, Kissaki, Lotus + Cleaver, Méxology, and Taïm are open Monday - Friday for lunch and dinner from 11:00am - 9:00pm, and Ghaya, the food hall's all day café is open Monday - Friday from 7:00am - 9:00pm. Visit: https://jacxandco.com/.

J.Bespoke is a sophisticated speakeasy and sports bar in Nomad that recently reopened its doors for both indoor and outdoor dining. With LED TVs on each wall, J.Bespoke is an excellent place to take in a sports game or other seasonal programming - when not in use, the TVs recede into the background and cocktails, small bites and music take center stage, making for an intimate date night destination. J.Bespoke offers a number of their signature cocktails on tap as well as available for purchase to-go in large formats. Head bartender, Hernan Trujillo, has added four versions of the classic Old Fashioned to the menu, including versions made with tequila and rum. In addition, J.Bespoke just launched a new winter menu which includes refreshing, tropical inspired craft cocktails including: B.Side (wyoming whiskey, bonal, strawberry, cucumber, mint, fresh lemon juice, lavender, rhubarb bitters, soda) and Peat & Tiki (famous smoky black scotch, brugal 1888 gran reserva rum, velvet falernum, banana, fresh pineapple & orange juice, pomegranate molasses, angostura & cocoa bitters, coffee salt). J.Bespoke is open Monday through Saturday from 5pm to 10pm daily. Reservations can be made via Resy. Visit: https://www.jbespoke.com/.

Side Door debuts as a gastropub with a global culinary perspective in Midtown East. The 2,200 square foot bi-level venue is so named because its entrance is indented from the sidewalk; the front door is on the side, perpendicular to the window wall street frontage. The new Door, located at 151 E. 57th Street serves a wide-range of international casual fare, from Israeli sabich to Vietnamese banh mi with an intriguing Eastern European accent, courtesy of the Romanian roots of owner Istvan Nagy and Executive Chef Dan Nistorescu. The extensive menu's 45 dishes has 23 that include burgers, flatbreads and sandwiches. Throughout all the menu's categories range from $8 for the likes of categories Onion Soup to $22 for the Ocean Basket with calamari, shrimp, cod, fries, with miso tartar and tomato harissa chutney. All the burgers, flatbreads and sandwiches are $13 to $18. The beverage program is as international as the food, with "moonshine" from Romania, vodka from Siberia, beer from Belgium to sri Lanka and wines representing Old and New World production. Visually, Door is a hybrid stunner, with a sports bar's bank of TVs above the 22-seat bar for the future, and well below the fan punctuated soaring 30-foot ceiling, coupled with the more sophisticated aesthetic of a wine bar in its greys and reds palette, antique mirrors, vintage prints and large elegant class chandelier. The faux brick clad dining space is divided into two areas, one devoted to high top seating, the other populated by conventional height tables and chairs. There is also a mezzanine level for private events. Visit: https://www.sidedoornyc.com/.

Leyla, the Upper West Side eatery, has officially reopened for indoor dining. The space has been impeccably designed to ensure a safe dining experience and features MERV 13 filters, UV lighting, glass partitions, and seats up to 16 people. Executive Chef Met Kaba showcases a menu of Turkish and Mediterranean comfort food inspired dishes in an open concept kitchen, which allows guests the opportunity to see the action. Visit: https://www.leylanyc.com/.

UN Plaza Grill continues their indoor dining at limited capacity while giving guests the option of their beautiful pop-up space for al fresco dining with their UN Plaza Garden. The casually elegant venue features a park like setting overlooking Dag Hammerskjold Plaza and the UN grounds with the impressive City Island skyline beyond. The restaurant has an approachable range of prices with menu items that include a mini-burger with grilled onions, pickle and homemade BBQ sauce or a tuna taco with a hand-crafted flour taco, onion, jalapeno, cilantro, and mango salsa. Stop by for a craft cocktail or stay for dinner and indulge in menu items that include their Center Cut Ribeye for Two with mixed greens and hand-cut fries. Visit: http://unplazagrill.com/.

Wayla is the popular Thai restaurant in the Lower East Side. It just launched its new winter menu. Chef Tom Naumsuwan is offering hearty mains like Southern BBQ amish chicken with cumin, chili paste and toasted coconut flakes and braised beef brisket with bell peppers, string beans, and coconut cream, as well as seasonal vegetable-based items like foraged whole grilled mushrooms, sauteed in red curry, makrut leaf, and coconut cream and grilled tofu pad thai with thin rice noodles, tamarind, crushed peanuts, beansprouts, and egg. The menu items are complemented by new cocktails including Rise N' Fall, blackwell rum, hibiscus, raisin, px sherry, lime juice, and demerara and Pandan-Nana, haku vodka, blackwell rum, banana liqueur, demerara, thai banana, and pandan. Reservations can be made on RESY or place an order for takeout or delivery. Visit: https://www.waylanyc.com/.

Hortus NYC, the Michelin-recognized restaurant that features modern Asian cuisine, has launched a new fall menu complete with a special ½ bottle wine selection from California, where 10 percent of all sales will be donated to the Wildlife Relief Fund to support the California wineries and firefighters. Newly-appointed Executive Chef Youjin Jung has constructed each dish to be enjoyed not only inside, but on the restaurant's spacious garden patio equipped with propane heat lamps. Highlights from her fall menu include appetizers like Pumpkin Soup served with grilled sourdough bread for dipping, and Autumn Salad filled with roasted delicate squash, radicchio, Asian pear with parmesan cheese and a pine nut dressing and adorned with fried parsley. Entrees include Duck and Spicy Braised Short Rib. Featured desserts include Matcha Tiramisu accompanied by vanilla ice cream, and Hortus' popular Monaka Ice Cream. Lunch is available Wednesday through Sunday with the option for a two-course lunch prix fixe or a la carte dishes like the Salmon served with charred eggplant puree and lotus root chips. Takeout and delivery for both lunch and dinner are available through the Hortus NYC website. Visit: https://www.hortusnyc.com/.

Winona's is the new modern European café and natural wine bar is set to open in Williamsburg. Owned by husband and wife team Executive Chef Cressida Greening and Emir Dupeyron and the menu draws inspiration from Chef Greening's British roots. The concept will highlight breakfast and lunch in the café and transform into a wine bar at night. The Café breakfast menu includes Smoked Salmon Tartine with smoked whitefish spread, pickled beets, scallion crème fraiche and everything bagel spice on rye bread. The lunch menu features Lamb Meatballs with harissa tomato sauce, feta, labne and cilantro, served with grilled flatbread and Rigatoni with Slow Cooked Sausage Ragu. At night, Winona's transforms into a wine bar with small plates including Chicken Liver Pâté served with pickled red onion and grilled bread or Lamb Belly Fritters with mint yogurt and Aleppo dust. Guests can pair any of these selections with Chef Greening's expertly crafted wine list. A certified sommelier with The Court of Master Sommeliers the list emphasizes low intervention, natural and biodynamic wines from small producers like Occhipinti, Cellar Frisach, Meinlang and La Stoppa. The interior of Winona's was designed by Moe Gabr of GABR Design. Upon entering guests will find an art deco style café/wine bar with wood banquette seating and burgundy chairs. A long hallway leads to a mirrored door to reveal Winona's dining room that is set to open in December. Visit: https://www.winonasbk.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Freeimages.com

