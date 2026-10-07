Diner en Blanc NYC-A Stunning and Festive Event

NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Thursday, October 1st will be remembered as an extraordinary event for the 1,800 guests of Diner en Blanc (DEB) that gathered at Pier 84 in New York City. The night enjoyed perfect autumn weather, beautiful views of the Hudson River and the ambiance that only Diner en Blanc can provide. The all-white group picnic is a beautiful spectacle with attendees in fashionable clothing and lovely, creative table settings.

Sandy Safi is the president, co-founder, and owner of Dîner en Blanc International, the Montréal, Quebec–based company behind one of the world’s most iconic dining experiences. She leads a global network spanning 60 cities and a community of more than 2 million members, bringing together gastronomy, culture, travel and a distinctive art de vivre, along with the occasional logistical miracle involving thousands of people dressed entirely in white.

This year, Broadwayworld had the opportunity to chat for a moment with Todd English, who curated three special picnic dinners for guests who ordered them in advance and picked them up on site. English is a four-time James Beard Award winner, restauranteur, author and television personality. He has been the celebrity chef four times for DEB in NYC and for the first time this year in Los Angeles.

(Sandi Safi and Todd English - Photo by Jane Kratochvil)

We asked Todd English what makes the NYC experience such a standout. He commented, “First of all, it’s NYC and of course, it’s a really wonderful annual event that people look forward to.”

The setting this year was very impressive with remarkable sweeping views. Todd told us his thoughts about the location. “Every year is different and each spot has been unique. As a chef and restauranteur, I thrive in an environment that prioritizes hospitality like Diner en Blanc.”

We asked Todd what he would like future guests to know? “What I like the most about Diner en Blanc is that it brings people together. There’s mystery and excitement to it. The people here make new friends, sometimes for a lifetime. That’s part of the beauty. There should be more events like this”

With smiles all around, it was clear that this year's Diner en Blanc NYC was a rousing success. The convivial happening was complemented by the music of DJ Lina Lee Bradford and the talent of Pole Artist, Angela Butch. Cintro ENVO was the “Official Hydration Partner” of Dîner en Blanc International for 2026.

To learn more about Diner en Blanc, please visit their website at Diner En Blanc.

Photo Credit: Jane Kratochvil

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 06 Hrs 23 Min 10 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Food + Wine News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me