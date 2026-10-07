Diner en Blanc NYC-A Stunning and Festive Event
We had the opportunity to chat with celebrity chef Todd English at this year's Diner en Blanc NYC
Thursday, October 1st will be remembered as an extraordinary event for the 1,800 guests of Diner en Blanc (DEB) that gathered at Pier 84 in New York City. The night enjoyed perfect autumn weather, beautiful views of the Hudson River and the ambiance that only Diner en Blanc can provide. The all-white group picnic is a beautiful spectacle with attendees in fashionable clothing and lovely, creative table settings.
Sandy Safi is the president, co-founder, and owner of Dîner en Blanc International, the Montréal, Quebec–based company behind one of the world’s most iconic dining experiences. She leads a global network spanning 60 cities and a community of more than 2 million members, bringing together gastronomy, culture, travel and a distinctive art de vivre, along with the occasional logistical miracle involving thousands of people dressed entirely in white.
This year, Broadwayworld had the opportunity to chat for a moment with Todd English, who curated three special picnic dinners for guests who ordered them in advance and picked them up on site. English is a four-time James Beard Award winner, restauranteur, author and television personality. He has been the celebrity chef four times for DEB in NYC and for the first time this year in Los Angeles.
(Sandi Safi and Todd English - Photo by Jane Kratochvil)
We asked Todd English what makes the NYC experience such a standout. He commented, “First of all, it’s NYC and of course, it’s a really wonderful annual event that people look forward to.”
The setting this year was very impressive with remarkable sweeping views. Todd told us his thoughts about the location. “Every year is different and each spot has been unique. As a chef and restauranteur, I thrive in an environment that prioritizes hospitality like Diner en Blanc.”
We asked Todd what he would like future guests to know? “What I like the most about Diner en Blanc is that it brings people together. There’s mystery and excitement to it. The people here make new friends, sometimes for a lifetime. That’s part of the beauty. There should be more events like this”
With smiles all around, it was clear that this year's Diner en Blanc NYC was a rousing success. The convivial happening was complemented by the music of DJ Lina Lee Bradford and the talent of Pole Artist, Angela Butch. Cintro ENVO was the “Official Hydration Partner” of Dîner en Blanc International for 2026.
To learn more about Diner en Blanc, please visit their website at Diner En Blanc.
Photo Credit: Jane Kratochvil
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