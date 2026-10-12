Review: BENOIT Delights with Fine French Cuisine-C’est Magnifique

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Every element of your dining experience at Benoit NYC, a restaurant and wine bar in the heart of midtown promises to please. The moment you enter the door, you will feel transported to Paris at this contemporary French bistro. From the finely curated wine list to the gourmet cuisine and elegant, yet comfortable setting, Benoit offers the finest hospitality for their guests.

We especially like that the restaurant is only steps from New York City Center, Carnegie Hall, Radio City, MOMA, Rockefeller Plaza and Broadway theatres. It’s also a top destination for 5th Avenue shoppers. With lunch, dinner and a pre-theatre menu, it’s a true standout in the neighborhood.

There’s seating for all size parties. Settle back in the lush red banquettes and enjoy the elegant, appealing ambiance. The is also a chic, welcoming bar where you can order cocktails, wine, spirits, and food choices. It’s good to know that private dining space is also available.

The wonderful menu has been created by the renowned French chef, Alain Ducasse and it is meticulously prepared by Benoit NYC’s Executive Chef, Lucile Plaza whose talent is evident in every dish that is served. There are selections for all tastes and styles. All of the fare served at Benoit is expertly prepared in-house from bread to dessert and everything in between.

We visited on a weeknight before seeing a show. The pre-theatre menu is exquisite with three courses for $60. It is available nightly from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm and all orders must be placed before 6:30 pm. Start with an appetizer such as a half-dozen Escargot. This beloved starter is prepared to perfection with garlic and parsley butter. The entrée choice is the rich, tender Beef Bourguignon served with creamy mashed potatoes. And top off your meal with Chocolate Mousse for a sweet finish before the show.

If you’re ordering a la carte, additional options on the menu will tempt your tastebuds. Hors d’oeuvres include Warm potato salad with savory mustard dressing and a delicate Truffle croque-monsieur. Pour Commencer, favorites include Onion soup gratinée or the Duck foie gras terrine, seasonal chutney, and toasted brioche. Plats such as Veal blanquette on a rice pilaf or Dover sole a la meuniere with lemon, capers and croutons are sure to please. Garnitures to share include Broccolini, Pommes Frites, and Green beans and shallot. Fromages, of course. Delightful French cheeses are offered 2 pieces, 3, pieces and four pieces.

Trust Benoit’s sommelier, Romain Pochon to make the perfect choice of wine to pair with your meal. Sip and savor. There’s nothing better than having the right wine to complement your meal. In fact, they have an impressive selection of over 1,900 bottles.

Never miss dessert! Benoit’s pastry chef has created scrumptious options like Limoncello Souffle, Benoit profiteroles, Our baba, Crème Caramel and more.

We highly recommend Benoit to our readers. It is one of the restaurants in New York City that lives up to the reputation of the "best of the best."

Benoit is located at 60 West 55th Street (between 5th and 6th Avenues) New York, NY 10019. For hours of operation, menus, and more information, please visit A Parisian Bistro in the Heart of Midtown and call 646.943.7373.

Photo Credits: Lead interior photo ©pmonetta Food Photos: Bertille Chabrolle

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