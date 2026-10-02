ONE FLIGHT UP-Now Open in the FiDi

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One Flight Up, a new jazz club founded by veteran NYC drummer Joe Strasser and business partner Mark Quinn, is now open. The official launch marks an exciting addition to the city’s current jazz club boom.

Located on the second floor of 108 Greenwich Street in the Financial District, One Flight Up takes its name from the seminal Dexter Gordon album (a framed copy of the vinyl is displayed above the bar), and from the literal walk “one flight up” from street level into a room built for listening. Strasser was inspired to open the club by his late father, who encouraged him to pursue a career in music.

The music room is designed for a close-in listening experience, placing guests directly in front of and around the musicians and the grand piano. Seating for 20 is available at cozy tables and high-tops, with comfortable banquette seats flanking the walls. Dark wooden accents, a tin ceiling, and plush red velvet curtains complete the intimate vibe. Original modern artworks collected by Strasser’s father are displayed throughout the space, honoring his memory. There is also a long bar outfitted with 20 chairs and a direct view of the performance area. To shape the space, Strasser worked with designer Kyle O'Brien, with input from his partner Summer Bedard.

"One Flight Up aims to be a home for New York's straight-ahead jazz players, alongside a new generation finding its way into the tradition,” said Strasser, who is also the booking director. “It's a room built for listening first, but also meant to be a hang, the way storied clubs like Bradley's used to be. There’s a desire for real, in-person experiences fueling a broader wave of new jazz rooms opening across New York right now, and we’re very excited to be a part of it.”

Strasser, who moved to New York in 1990 to study music at the New School, has spent 35 years in the city's scene, sharing stages with George Coleman, Harold Mabern, Etta Jones, Cecil Payne, Jane Monheit, Peter Bernstein, and more. He and Quinn, an attorney, met in the Greenwich Village club scene during the 1990s and spent decades talking about opening a room of their own before finally partnering to do so. Day-to-day operations are led by Strasser and General Manager Darcy Burke, who previously worked at Smalls in the West Village for many years.

The club will present a diverse roster of both established and up-and-coming musicians, with two sets each night Tuesday through Saturday. Tuesdays feature a vocal jam beginning at 10pm, while Wednesday evenings offer solo piano sessions from 10pm to close. Thursday through Saturday, rotating hosts - all young working musicians active in the scene - lead vibrant late-night jam sessions, curating exciting collaborations on the fly with both emerging and veteran artists.

The beverage menu, designed by Burke, consists of classic cocktails alongside her original seasonal drink creations. Beer, wine, and several non-alcoholic cocktail offerings are also available.

One Flight Up is located at 108 Greenwich Street, 2nd Floor (between Rector & Carlisle St.) Take the N/R/W to Rector St) For more information, visit oneflightupjazz.com.

Photo Credit: Max Flatow

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