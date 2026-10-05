BERIMBAU BRAZILIAN TABLE 36th St. serves Brazil’s Galinhada

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Berimbau Brazilian Table 36th St. will be serving for fall one of Brazil’s most traditional dishes, Galinhada, reimagined by Berimbau’s Michelin Bib-recognized Executive Chef Victor Vasconcellos in collaboration with Brazil’s two Michelin star Chef Alex Atala of the São Paulo restaurant, D.O.M.

The Berimbau version is rustic and homey, made with free-range chicken marinated for 24 hours in the chef’s blend of Brazilian herbs and spices, then roasted until tender and pulled apart to create a rich, deeply flavorful broth. The chicken and broth come together in a stir-fry with rice, grilled corn, and okra, finished with a pimenta-de-cheiro aioli made from the highly aromatic Brazilian pepper. Simple, timeless, and especially comforting in the colder months, it captures the essence of Brazil while offering a distinctly New York interpretation.

Originally debuted this summer during Berimbau’s World Cup festivities, the dish is now available for lunch at the Midtown location.

Enjoyed for generations, galinhada has evolved into countless regional variations across Brazil. While it’s believed to have originated in Minas Gerais, there is no single “right” way to make it. As Chef Atala puts it, “The galinhada belongs to all of us.”

Berimbau Brazilian Table 36th St. is located at 3 West 36th Street, New York, NY 10018. The restaurant is open for lunch every weekday from 11:30 am – 3 pm, and weekends from 11:30 am – 4 pm. For more information, please visit Berimbau Brazilian Table - Authentic Brazilian Restaurant NYC | Berimbau Brazilian Table - Authentic Brazilian Restaurant NYC.

Photo Credit: Berimbau Brazilian Table 36th St.

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