BEAT BURKE Debuts in NYC

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After successful out-of-town-preview runs in New Jersey and Westchester Co., David Burke brings his Beat Burke event concept to New York city for the first time. A fun, tasty and edu-taining evening, it will debut at David Burke Tavern on Oct. 13 at 6 p.m., when Burke will take on Paul Zweban, " the real estate chef." Zweben was his sous chef at The River Cafe where Burke first burst upon the country's culinary conscious as a master of modern American cuisine when he was awarded three stars by The New York Times at the tender age of 26.

Beat Burke guests will sip and signature cocktails and savor pre-dinner bites, before sitting down to a three-course meal during which they will watch Burke and Zweban in a friendly cooking competition. They will have a very up-close and personal view of the chefs exercising their creative expertise as they devise dishes for a three-course dinner on the spot, each highlighting flavor profile and presentation of the mystery ingredient.

Three randomly selected attendees will be recruited to judge the results.

Whatever the chefs come up with, diners will partake of a menu featuring choices such as

Lobster Dumplings, spicy tomato, basil, lemon and Tuna Crudo, caramelized blood orange, baby cucumber, fresno aji, among the appetizers and Petite Filet Mignon, black truffle potatoes, carrots, horseradish mousse medallion and salt brick chicken, tangy earthy marinade, string beans, mushrooms, lemon butter sauce as two of the three entree options.

For dessert Chocolate Mousse Dome Cake, candied almonds, berry sauce, waffle cookie and Burke's signature Cake Pop Tree with cotton candy will be two of the four temptations.

Everyone will begin their dinner with another of Burke's signature dishes, his often copied but never equaled, clothesline bacon, black pepper maple glaze, pickle lemon as a for-the-table starter.

The cost is $100 per person for this truly singular evening, which draws on Burke's experience on Iron Chef and Top Chef Masters. For more information and to purchase tickets, log onto www.davidburketavern.com

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