The Made in Philadelphia Fall Market Returns to Dilworth Park 10/9 to 10/11

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The Made in Philadelphia Fall Market celebrates its 10th Anniversary with its largest market to date. Look for over 80 vendors, artists and makers to take over Dilworth Park on Friday, October 9 to Sunday, October 11, 2026.



Dozens of makers, crafters, artists, food vendors and small businesses from around the tri-state region will celebrate autumn in the city at this giant open-air marketplace.



The anniversary edition will showcase a carefully curated selection of vendors offering handcrafted art, jewelry, skincare, home goods, clothing and accessories, photography, specialty foods, seasonal décor and more.



Visitors can discover longtime market favorites alongside new businesses making their Made in Philadelphia Fall Market debut. Food vendors will round out the experience with a mix of sweet and savory offerings perfect for a crisp October weekend, giving guests plenty of opportunities to grab a bite while browsing the market.



The anniversary weekend will offer even more reasons to spend the day at Dilworth Park. On Saturday, October 10, Center City District will host a special activation area featuring live music, seating and additional activities, creating a lively gathering space for visitors to relax and enjoy the fall atmosphere between shopping stops.

For additional information, visit www.madeinphila.com and follow @philaholidays on Instagram, and like the Made in Philadelphia Fall Market on Facebook @madeinphila.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Made in Philadelphia

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