Harvest 2026 Benefit by Union Square Partnership on 11/10 at Civic Hall

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Union Square Partnership (USP) has annonced the return of Harvest 2026 – A Benefit for Union Square Park, taking place Tuesday, November 10 at Civic Hall.

Now in its 28th year, the signature fall benefit brings together Union Square’s premier chefs, restaurants, and bars under one roof to showcase the neighborhood’s unrivaled culinary scene. Attendees can sample exclusive offerings from the culinary talent shaping New York City's dining scene, with proceeds directly funding the care and beautification of Union Square Park.

This year’s culinary lineup showcases the dynamic evolution of Union Square’s food scene, uniting exciting newcomers like Leon’s, Osteria Figa, Len Len, Vinile Chophouse, Narkara, Kanyakumari, Mission Ceviche, Roll Over Kimbap and Bernie & Herb’s with acclaimed destinations like Michelin-starred Rezdôra and iconic mainstays such as Union Square Cafe, Gramercy Tavern, Oceans, Pete’s Tavern, Knickerbocker Bar & Grill, Breads Bakery and Tarallucci e Vino. Further showcasing the neighborhood's culinary depth, the event features vibrant favorites Laut, Daily Provisions, The Stand, Javelina, Chito Gvrito, Rosa Mexicano and La Pizza.

Beyond the bites, guests can sample a curated beverage program featuring craft cocktails, fine wines and beers, zero-proof drinks, and locally roasted coffees from participants including Beltane, Lillie’s Victorian Establishment, Joe Coffee, Avontuur Gin, and Curious Elixirs. For the complete list of participating restaurants and beverage partners, visit harvestinthesquare.nyc/food-drink.

Harvest 2026 will also host a special Time Out Market Union Square experience, where guests can enjoy a curated mix of delicious offerings from Time Out Market Union Square.

“Harvest is truly the best of Union Square in a single night. It is a rare chance to connect directly with the chefs behind our beloved neighborhood staples and the exciting new spots that opened this year,” said Julie Stein, Executive Director of Union Square Partnership. “Come hungry and leave with a running list of new places to visit. Most importantly, every ticket purchase fuels our daily work to beautify and care for Union Square Park, keeping this vital public space vibrant and welcoming for all New Yorkers.”

Harvest 2026 - A Benefit for Union Square Park will take place on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at Civic Hall - The Bernard Goldstein Center (124 East 14th Street). Harvest 2026 is made possible with the loving support of this year’s sponsors, including ConEdison, Urbanspace and Civic Hall. Sponsorships of all levels are still available at harvestinthesquare.nyc/sponsor.

Early bird pricing for both VIP tickets ($400) and General Admission tickets ($100) is now open and runs through October 13th or while supplies last. For more information on Harvest and to purchase tickets, visit harvestinthesquare.nyc/tickets.

Proceeds from Harvest 2026 directly support the care and beautification of Union Square Park’s plazas, lawns and seating areas. The funds also go towards Union Square Partnership’s Clean Team and Public Safety Officers, in addition to free public programming in the park.

For more information on what’s happening in Union Square, visit unionsquarenyc.org.

Photo Credit: Jane Kratochvil, Courtesy of Union Square Partnership

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