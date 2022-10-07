NATIONAL PASTA MONTH Choices-A Great Variety of Restaurants

The exciting month is finally here! October is National Pasta Month, with National Pasta Day on the 17th. Let's not forget to carbo-load for the New York City Marathon that quickly follows on November 6th.

Thank goodness NYC is loaded with pastas to indulge your appetite! Here is a very varied selection of destinations with unique and traditional pasta dishes throughout NYC and a few on Long Island that will definitely satisfy diverse palates and dietary preferences.

For The Trendy-Fashionista Pasta Lover-

The Oval at La Devozione at Chelsea Market offers a chef's tasting experience that takes diners on a culinary journey for the best use of owner Giuseppe Di Martino's Pastificio Di Martino-Italy's renowned pasta maker's- varied pasta shapes with imported and local seasonal ingredients. Each dish in the seven-course pasta tasting menu is based on classic Italian recipes, reimagined by Giuseppe and Executive Chef Alessio Rossetti in modern and experimental ways.

A Tavola at La Devozione is La Devozione's other eatery and a more casual dining experience that offers grab-and-go pasta or dining in at this fashionable restaurant and retail shop that is adorned by decorative tins designed by Dolce & Gabbana that can be filled as a gift tin with a variety of over 120 pasta shapes in packages that are also designed by Dolce & Gabbana. Fashion-forward pasta dishes from A Tavola include but are not limited to Lollipop di Macaroni: The fried round Mac & Cheese lollipop is served with a mornay sauce made with cheese, truffle, and hazelnuts. Mornay sauce on the bottom of the dish allows you to add sauce at your preference with every bite, and it's perfect for kids and adult pasta lovers! Linguine Alla Colatura Di Alici Di Cetara: linguine in an anchovy sauce named Colatura di Alici di Cetara, after a famous fisherman's town on the Amalfi coast.

Mollusca is the recently opened high-design seafood-centric restaurant in the Meatpacking District. The restaurant's menu designed by Brand Chef Gianmaria Sapia and Executive Chef Christian Bonilla (Zuma, The Clocktower, Atla) features an extensive raw bar, an Italian-inspired pasta, and risotto course, seafood-centric main courses, and the signature dish and namesake, mussels served in 35 unique sauces. Highlights from Mollusca's pasta menu are Il Grande Raviolo: a large raviolo stuffed with herb ricotta and egg yolk topped with Pearl Street Ossetra Caviar and freshly shaved truffle and Mollusca Tagliatelle: Lobster over tagliatelle in a tomato bisque sauce.

Situated in the now trending Rockefeller Center is Limani New York Helmed by Executive Chef-Partner M.J. Alam, the restaurant creates a truly exceptional experience for its guests, highlighting clean Mediterranean flavors. The main dining room is coated in white marble with a beautiful blue infinity pool and two open kitchens, creating a Mykonos-inspired atmosphere. The restaurant's popular pasta dish, Lobster Pasta, is served with 1 ¼ lb. of Nova Scotia lobster over delicate linguini with tomato sauce.

For The Non-Traditionalist Pasta Lover-

Hortus NYC is a ​​stylish, Michelin-recognized modern Asian restaurant that emphasizes a design-forward atmosphere and menu of carefully curated dishes that blend the flavors of Southeast Asia. The menu designed by Executive Chef Lenny Moon (Jungsik, Pado, Bari) takes diners on an eclectic culinary adventure as he infuses pan-Asian flavors with European techniques. Chef Lenny's East-West fusion is exemplified in his pasta dishes with King Crab Noodle: fettuccine in a cream sauce with mala, shallots, and scallions or the Yuzu Bacon Rose Pasta with rigatoni in tomato sauce with cream and green onions.

8282 located on the Lower East Side, focuses on serving elevated modern Korean cuisine in a casual setting. The restaurant is owned by the affianced couple, previously owners of Pado, Chef Bong Le Jo (Perry St, Dovetail, and Kissaki), and Jee Kim, who makes frequent trips to Seoul to ensure 8282's menu remains authentic. A great dish to celebrate National Pasta Month at 8282 is their Perilla Oil Pasta which is angel hair pasta tossed in soy sauce, topped with seaweed & sesame seed crumbs, Korean perilla leaves & oils with the option of an uni supplement.

noreetuh, the Michelin-recognized modern Hawaiian restaurant with influences from Asia and the Pacific Rim offers a variety of carefully organized plates. The menu was designed by Executive Chef-Partner Chung Chow (Per Se, Lincoln Restaurant), a native Hawaiian. noreetuh also features two pasta dishes on their menu including Shrimp Scampi: tagliatelle pasta with garlic, scampi butter, chili, and aonori, a green seaweed that is dried and powdered and their Mentaiko Spaghetti: a lobster stock with chili, aonori, a green seaweed that is dried and powdered, and smoked kanpachi fish.

For The Authentic Italian Pasta Lover-

Parma Nuova is a new casual fine dining Italian restaurant from Owner Manager Giorgio Manzio, who has partnered with La Masseria Group. Together, they have taken over the space of Parma, an Upper East Side stalwart that opened in 1977. Their pastas feature unique selections like Cappellacci all' Emiliana; a large veal-stuffed pasta served in a mixed wild mushroom sauce and Cacio e Pepe Alla Parma, a refreshing take on Cacio e Pepe that uses Parmigiano Reggiano in the place of pecorino, among others. Most of the pastas are made in-house fresh daily. Gluten-free pasta is available on request.

Masseria dei Vini, the second Manhattan restaurant from La Masseria Group, is named for the Pugliese word for fortified farmhouses that also serve as hotels or restaurants that use only farm-fresh ingredients to create classic Italian dishes. The restaurant features a large selection of house-made pasta, including Orecchiette alla Barese, 'little ears'-shaped pasta with broccoli rabe and crumbled Italian sausage in a spicy broccoli and garlic sauce; and Spaghetti al Nero con Vongole Veraci, house-made squid ink spaghetti with fresh baby clams and garlic in a white wine sauce and other traditional dishes from Puglia. One of the newest additions to Midtown Manhattan's dining scene.

Ramerino Italian Prime, is located steps away from the New York Public Library and Bryant Park. Ramerino's menu celebrates the culinary offerings from the region of Tuscany prepared simply, using olive oil rather than butter, clean natural ingredients, prime meats and fish, vegetables, and house-made pastas, including Spaghetti Carbonara and Fettuccine Bolognese. The restaurant's interior features a large dining room with smart, elegant accents of millennial blue and Venetian plaster, wine displays, and large mosaicked columns. The tranquil outdoor patio is lined with greenery to provide an oasis in Midtown Manhattan.

For Pasta Lovers Who Want To Dine From The Comfort of Their Home-

WoodSpoon, the newest culinary innovation and service for getting a home-cooked meal at one's doorstep, offers a variety of unique pasta dishes from passionate, home chefs.

Highlights from some of WoodSpoon's home chefs with standout pasta dishes include Home Chef Nana Italia. Nana Italia always loved cooking with her grandmother. She used to be enchanted watching her prepare dinners and desserts for the whole family. Thanks to her grandmother, she developed a love for traditional southern Italian cooking, with simple and fresh ingredients. She has continued to cook for her children, friends, and family in the same way her grandmother taught her. She is excited to share a taste of her authentic Italian cooking with WoodSpoon diners. Standouts include Penne Alla Vodka, Spaghetti coi Gamberi, Spaghetti Puttanesca, and Homemade Gnocchi Sorrentina.

Noa Adar is a vegetarian herself with a focus on simple foods and 100% fresh, high-quality ingredients. Home Chef Noa is a go-to for pasta dishes in Manhattan. She has a seasonal approach to cooking, so this fall, diners will find pumpkin gnocchi, pumpkin cheese ravioli, and butternut squash ravioli on her menu. Noa also enjoys cooking traditional pasta dishes, like fusilli pesto and ricotta lemon ravioli, with a healthy twist.

For Seafood Pasta Lovers on Long Island-

Limani Roslyn has Lobster Pasta. Complete with 1 ¼ lb. of Nova Scotia sourced lobster, tasty linguini, and finished with a light tomato sauce. The restaurant also boasts a global wine list with offerings by the glass and by the bottle, as well as a noteworthy list of refreshing, specialty cocktails that will have diners drifting away to the beaches of the Mediterranean.

Prime 1024 features Spaghetti with Lobster, a succulent dish served with a creamy tomato sauce, chili flakes, and fresh basil. Prime's beverage program offers a perfectly curated selection of Italian and American wines to go along with a menu of specialty cocktails including the Gold Rush: Four Roses bourbon, honey, lemon, and ginger; Spicy Passionfruit Margarita: Jalapeño infused Exotico tequila, passionfruit, and pineapple.

Limani Taverna has delicious Seafood Pasta. The perfectly tender linguine served with mussels, clams, calamari, and shrimp, cooked in garlic and olive oil. Limani Taverna's beverage program also offers a wide selection of Greek wines as well as a number of specialty cocktails such as Ananas, pineapple-infused vodka; Dionysus, fig infused metaxa, Stoli vanilla, pomegranate juice, splash of lemon; and Simera, Aris Vodka, peach schnapps, passion fruit juice and cranberry juice.

Photo Credit: Ramerino Italian Prime's Fettuccine Bolognese courtesy of NYCRestaurant.com