NATIONAL COCKTAIL DAY-3 Top Destinations in NYC

This Friday, 3/24 marks National Cocktail Day, so you know what to do. If you're looking for a destination, we have three in NYC hot spots that are ideal for your celebration. Gather your group and "Cheers!"

REYNA

If extravagant cocktails are your thing, REYNA is a must-try! Their signature cocktail menu keeps with REYNA's royal theme and draws inspiration from George III, Marie Antoinette, and more! Also, on National Cocktail Day (3/24), they will be offering their Mezcal Smokeshow for just $11 (regularly $22). What a steal!

Opened in November 2022, REYNA is a Mediterranean snack and cocktail bar conceived by restaurant industry veteran Nicki Laborie. Located in Union Square, REYNA is designed as an energetic gathering place where the vibe, food and drinks intermix to create a wholly unique restaurant experience. Offering a unique mix of table snacks and larger plates that transverse the Mediterranean, REYNA marks the brand's first location in the U.S. following the unmatched success of its sister restaurants in its hometown of Toronto, Bar REYNA and REYNA on King.

REYNA is located at 11 East 13th Street, New York, NY 10003

Cantina & Pisco Bar

For all pisco lovers, Cantina & Pisco Bar offers a definitive selection of Peru's beloved spirit, Pisco, a sultry and aromatic grape brandy that shines in crowd pleasing cocktails like the Popular Pisco Sour. The bar's version uses a pisco made from the Quebranta variety, known as "macho" grape for its strength. Cantina & Pisco Bar also features Latin Live Music on Friday & Saturday nights from 9:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Cantina & Pisco Bar is located at 215 Chrystie Street, New York, NY 10002

The Standard Grill

Any martini lovers? For martini lovers who want to be a little naughty,The Standard Grill offers a spectacular happy hour deal on martinis, Monday-Friday, 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM! $8 Martinis (Vodka, Gin, Espresso, or Bartender's Choice - for the brave!) You can' beat that!

Opened in 2009, The Standard Grill immediately became an icon of the Meatpacking District renaissance, celebrating the flavors and traditions of old New York with a contemporary edge. In those days, NYC's brasserie culture was in desperate need of a shake-up and The Standard, High Line was the perfect spot to reinterpret a classic. Many years, cocktails and parties later, The Standard Grill, led by Executive Chef, Paul Hargrove, remains a fixture of the downtown dining scene. Unbound by rules and conventions, The Standard Grill has the familiar feel of a neighborhood bistro-remixed with The Standard's buzzy, international sensibility. Live entertainment and luxe finishes elevate the timeless atmosphere to new heights. Defined by bold flavors, the finest ingredients and an unmistakable New York attitude, The Standard Grill pioneers New American cuisine wherever it lands.

The Standard Grill is located at 848 Washington Street, New York, NY 10014

Photo Credit: Lead Cocktail Photo - Courtesy of REYNA