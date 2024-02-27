NANTUCKET CRISPS Island Inspired Potato Chips-Delicious Snacking and Company Mission

Nantucket Crisps is an island-inspired potato chip company founded by childhood friends Hayden Arnot and Sara Jemison, who grew up spending summers together on Nantucket. Established in 2022, the brand was born out of the passion for great beach days and even tastier beach lunches. Made in small batches and packed with flavor dictated and inspired by Nantucket, Nantucket Crisps are gluten-free, NON-GMO, dairy-free, and Kosher in order to deliver a clean chip accessible to everyone, whether you’re two or ninety-two.

Nantucket Crisps is proud of their one-of-a-kind flat chip x kettle chip hybrid crisp that is texturally amazing; achieved through a unique frying process where the potatoes are fried for a longer time at a lower temperature resulting in the perfect soft crunch. With this process, each batch stands up to the humidity of any beach, anywhere – so you always get that crisp crunch in your beach lunch.

Flavor options include Brant Point Black Pepper; Cisco Beach BBQ; Madaket Sweet Onion; Sconset Sea Salt; and Steps Beach Salt & Vinegar. Nantucket Crisps has also introduced two NEW unique flavors, Stuffing Terrific, in honor of the Nantucket Thanksgiving Day Cold Plunge, and Stubbys Jamaican Jerk in partnership with favorite local restaurant Stubbys.

Since the brand’s inception, founder’s Sara and Hayden were eager to incorporate a non-profit component to the brand’s DNA. Inspired by Nantucket's storied whaling past, they are dedicated to supporting the North Atlantic Right Whale through donations to Whale and Dolphin Conservation. The North Atlantic Right Whale was once a close companion of the Island, until their numbers dwindled during the whaling era.

Our readers will like to know that Nantucket Crisps is hosting Whale Jam, a benefit concert for the preservation of whales, a once common companion of the Island whose numbers have greatly depleted due to the whaling industry boom in the mid-1800’s, on May 16 in Boston. Artists include Matt Quinn from Mount Joy, Yoke Lore, OAR, and more. It’s an event you won’t want to miss if you are in the Boston area.

Nantucket Crisps are available in more than 640 stores across the US. Pick up a bag and #staycrispy. To learn more about Nantucket Crisps, visit their website https://nantucketcrisps.com/ and follow the company on Instagram @nantucketcrisps.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Nantucket Crisps