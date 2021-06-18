Mix MARTINIS for National Martini Day-Recipes with Fine Spirits and Exciting Flavors

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

Saturday, June 19th marks National Martini Day, Celebrate with a virtual happy hour or an in-person one with friends and family. We have a few of the best and cleanest tasting Martini recipes from Partida, Grace O'Malley, Broken Shed Vodka, Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin and Darnley's. Made with premium tequila, gin and vodka, these Martinis will introduce you to new and exciting flavors that will help you to make drinks that are ideal for all cocktail and martini lovers.

Partida Anejo Cristalino Martini

Ingredients:

2 oz Partida Añejo Cristalino

.75 oz Sweet White Vermouth ¾ oz

.25 oz Lemon Juice

2 dashes Orange Bitters

Method: Shake all ingredients in a shaker and double strain over chilled martini glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Grace Martini

Ingredients:

2 oz Grace O'Malley Heather Infused Irish Gin

1 oz Sweet White Vermouth

Optional: 4 dashes of Olive Bitters

1 tsp olive brine (from the olive jar)

Method: 1 green olive. Fill a mixing glass with ice cubes and add the ingredients. Stir on ice, then strain into a coupe or martini glass. Add the olive. Tip: chill the glass in the freezer before serving

Broken Martini

Ingredients:

3 oz Broken Shed Vodka

Splash of Olive Brine

Garnish: Three Olives on a toothpick

Method: Just add Broken Shed Vodka and a splash of olive brine to a shaker with ice. Shake, stir and strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with three olives on a toothpick.

Gunpowder Martini

Ingredients:

2 oz Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin

.5 oz Boissiere Dry Vermouth

2 dashes of Grapefruit Bitters

1 bar spoon of Gunpowder Tea

Method: Add the Drumshanbo Gin, Boissiere Vermouth, bitters and gunpowder tea to a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with fresh lemon zest.

Ginger Martini

Ingredients:

2 oz Darnley's View Spiced Gin

1 knob Ginger

.5 oz Simple Syrup

Method: Muddle ginger in the bottom of the shaker. Add remaining ingredients and fill with cubed ice. Shake rapidly and double strain into glass. Garnish with a slither of ginger.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Spirit Producers