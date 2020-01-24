Master Mixologist: Roman Cervantes of LA PULPERIA in NYC on the UES and Hell's Kitchen

La Pulperia is the rustic Latin restaurant with a location on the Upper East Side and one in Hell's Kitchen. It's a welcoming spot where you can stop by for drinks and small plates or a full meal. They serve Happy Hour, dinner, and weekend brunches. The restaurant has earned its reputation for fine, creative cuisine and a wonderfully curated beverage program that you won't find anywhere else.

Broadwayworld.com had the pleasure of interviewing La Pulperia's Mixologist, Roman Cervantes.

When did you first become interested in the cocktail culture?

"About 10 years ago, I had the opportunity to go behind a friend's bar and make my first cocktail, a margarita. After that day, I decided to go to bartending school. It really helped me discover this talent and have respect this beautiful career full of fun challenges."

What innovations in mixology and bartending do you find fascinating?

"The creativity and imagination to do, create and discover new flavors and new combinations. Nowadays, a Mixologist is way more than just mixing cocktails, it's about to being able to cook."

How do restaurant and bar guests encourage your creativity?

"By pushing myself to create better cocktails every day. When customers sit at my bar, the first question I say is, 'what do you like?' 'What do you feel like drinking today? Sweet, sour or spicy? It inspires me to develop a creation that is exactly what the customer is looking for."

What are your preferred "classic cocktails" and why?

"I'm a fan of classic cocktails especially fruity and refreshing ones like margaritas, mojitos and cosmos. I'm not too fond of martinis or dry cocktails. A good Manhattan is all I ask for! Haha. I have a respect for all new cocktails, and love to create new ones, but a classic is always...a classic."

What are some of your favorite infusions and how you like to use them in drinks.

"I love to infuse fruits, especially berries. I do love strawberry-infused gin. What a great infuse. Also, I love using everything that has a strong aroma like rosemary and thyme. My favorite spirits to infuse with are tequila, vodka and gin."

Tell us about a few of your signature cocktails and why they are distinctive.

"I have a few signatures cocktails. I can't choose one over the other, but I have a twist of an Old Fashioned that I created with rye, orange bitters, old fashion bitters, French maple syrup and smoke cinnamon. We fire the cinnamon, catch the smoke and then we pour the cocktail inside the smoke. I present it with a dollar bill as a garnish. It is pretty elegant."

Give us your perfect pairing for a cocktail and a culinary selection.

"We have a few dishes from the raw bar at La Pulperia that would pair well with one of my creations. There is a Hamachi tiradito that I love. Tt's so delicate and refreshing. It is just unbelievable. I will pair it with a cocktail called, La Paloma Guava. It is made with tequila, guava, fresh lime and topped with grapefruit Jarritos. It's just a perfect combination."

Tell us a little about your company or restaurant.

"La Pulperia is seafood-focused and offers Latin American cuisine, from Brazil all the way to Mexico. It is just an amazing restaurant that also offers amazing cocktails, of course! We have cocktails for every dish. It's very different than just a Latin restaurant, you have to try it to see what I'm talking about!"

La Pulperis is located on the Upper East Side at 1626 2nd Avenue. The Hell's Kitchen restaurant is at 371 West 46th Street. For more information, menus, and hours of operation please visit: http://www.pulperianyc.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Roman Cervantes and La Pulperia





