Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Martini Happy Hour at Highlight Room and Fleur Room
Both NYC venues are putting a mini spin on the classic martini, offering $9 Mini Martini Hour Tuesday through Friday from 5–8PM.
Fall happy hour deserves a more polished pour this year at the Highlight Room at Moxy Lower East Side and Fleur Room at Moxy, Chelsea. Both venues are putting a mini spin on the classic martini, offering $9 Mini Martini Hour Tuesday through Friday from 5–8PM.
Once the weather gets cold, the after-work move is to head to an enclosed rooftop where you’re in the clouds without sacrificing warmth, order a few mini martinis, and settle in for the evening. For the indecisive, or simply more curious, a flight of three mini martinis is $23, making it easy to sample the lineup before committing to a favorite.
In addition to the $9 mini martinis and flights, there are beers, wines and small bites available for guests. With the city as a backdrop and a martini in hand, New Yorkers and guests of the city need no excuse for an after-work drink with friends, a first stop before dinner, or simply a reason to relax and linger a little longer.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Moxy
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