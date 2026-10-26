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Martini Happy Hour at Highlight Room and Fleur Room

Both NYC venues are putting a mini spin on the classic martini, offering $9 Mini Martini Hour Tuesday through Friday from 5–8PM. 

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Martini Happy Hour at Highlight Room and Fleur Room

Fall happy hour deserves a more polished pour this year at the Highlight Room at Moxy Lower East Side and Fleur Room at Moxy, Chelsea. Both venues are putting a mini spin on the classic martini, offering $9 Mini Martini Hour Tuesday through Friday from 5–8PM. 

Once the weather gets cold, the after-work move is to head to an enclosed rooftop where you’re in the clouds without sacrificing warmth, order a few mini martinis, and settle in for the evening. For the indecisive, or simply more curious, a flight of three mini martinis is $23, making it easy to sample the lineup before committing to a favorite.

In addition to the $9 mini martinis and flights, there are beers, wines and small bites available for guests. With the city as a backdrop and a martini in hand, New Yorkers and guests of the city need no excuse for an after-work drink with friends, a first stop before dinner, or simply a reason to relax and linger a little longer. 

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Moxy



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