MELBA'S RESTAURANT in Harlem Introduces Braille and Large Print Menus

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Melba's Restaurant, the beloved Harlem restaurant founded by Chef and Owner Melba Wilson, is introducing Braille menus at its flagship location at 300 West 114th Street, expanding accessibility and creating a more independent dining experience for blind and low-vision guests. The launch coincides with Blindness Awareness Month in October.

The initiative reflects Melba's longstanding commitment to making her restaurant a welcoming place for the entire Harlem community. The Braille menus provide guests with the opportunity to independently review the restaurant's offerings and make their own dining selections without having to rely on a companion or member of the wait staff to read the menu aloud.

The menus were developed with David Rockwell and Rockwell Group, bringing thoughtful design and accessibility together in a way that reflects Melba's belief that an inclusive dining experience should be both welcoming and intentional. Braille production was led by Big Blind Ambition, with production costs for the menus underwritten by EmblemHealth.

“Having a Braille menu at Melba’s means inclusion, independence, and dignity. My older cousin losing her sight showed me how much accessibility matters,” said Wilson. “Someone who is blind or visually impaired can walk into Melba’s and feel included, independent, and welcomed. To me, it’s more than just a menu, it is a conscious statement!”

"We developed a Braille menu for Melba's so that the restaurant would be inclusive and inviting to a wider variety of guests — we want everyone to feel welcome," said David Rockwell, Founder and President of Rockwell Group. "Every guest should be able to experience a restaurant with the same sense of independence, dignity, and discovery."

“At EmblemHealth, we believe community responsibility starts with working with community-based organizations to address unmet needs,” said Karen Ignagni, EmblemHealth CEO. “We are proud to support Melba’s Restaurant in prioritizing accessibility so every guest can enjoy a dignified dining experience. This initiative demonstrates our shared commitment to inclusion and individual empowerment.

"Working with Melba has been great," said a spokesperson for Big Blind Ambition. "We're thrilled that she wants to increase awareness and accessibility in the blind community by creating Braille menus. Not only does it give blind people the access to more restaurants, but it creates more opportunities for people that are blind to explore more Braille."

An initial Braille menu was distributed at Melba's Harlem on October 1st, with full inventory of the combined Braille and large-print menus available by mid-October across both Melba's Harlem and Melba's Newark.

Following the Harlem launch, the initiative will expand to Melba's Grand Central, with Big Blind Ambition converting the location's current menu into Braille. Newark's formal introduction to the accessibility initiative will be announced separately at a later date, following that location's opening.

The project is a natural extension of Melba's approach to hospitality, which has always extended beyond the restaurant's food. Since opening Melba's in Harlem in 2005, Wilson has built the restaurant into a community institution while maintaining a deep commitment to giving back. She regularly donates meals to local schools, prepares bereavement meals for families in need, supports local youth through mentorship and community events, and during the COVID-19 pandemic helped provide meals to more than 200,000 seniors.

For Wilson, making Melba's more accessible is another way of honoring the community that has supported the restaurant for more than two decades. Melba’s Restaurant is located at 300 W 114th Street, New York, NY 10026. Visit them at https://www.melbasrestaurant.com/ and call (212) 864-7777. Follow them on social media @MelbasHarlem and @MelbasRestaurants.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Melba's

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