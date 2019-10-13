Marina's Menu and Lifestyle: NIFTY and GIFTY

We've been attending gift showcases and communicating with product innovators to get some ideas for our readers who are doing early holiday shopping. Check out these clever, attractive and useful gifts that we are sure would be well received by friends and family. And stay tuned to Broadwayworld Food and Wine as the holiday season approaches for more roundups that are specifically targeted for those who love to give and get gourmet foods, cooking items, wines, and sprits.

Tucketts - These high performance grip socks are ideal for your workouts. They maintain barefoot sensation and freedom for your toes while offering the added comfort and stability of grip socks that you need to have an effective exercise experience. They have a "No Size Fits Most" design that makes purchasing and gifting easy. Tucketts are very attractive and come in different styles, colors, and patterns. Visit: https://www.tucketts.com/.

K9 Sport Sack - This is for people who love to hike and love their pups. Now dogs can go places they've never been before. The original forward-facing backpack dog carrier is for those who want to take Fido on the trail with them. Designed under the supervision of veterinarians and expert dog professionals with the motto: "No dog left behind!" Visit: https://www.k9sportsack.com/.

Couture by Elesia - The company markets a fashionable line of smart, luxury, ready-to-wear women's apparel and big city totes, Couture by Elesia offers the epitome of attractive design Their iconic leather "Carey" bag collection that is both beautiful and functional is now available in great new looks for the season. Visit: https://www.couturebyelesia.com/.

Neptune's Harvest - You'll love the "no waste" concept of this plant fertilizer product that is a great gift for gardeners. They are a division of Ocean Crest Seafoods Inc., the nation's finest wholesale fish and seafood purveyors since 1965. In an effort to better honor the environment and become a sustainable entity, Neptune's Harvest Fertilizer division was established to utilize the 70% of the fish, that until now, was a by-product from the filleting process. Visit: https://www.neptunesharvest.com/.

ROAM - Founded by a coterie of industry veterans with a combined 100 years of experience in the luxury luggage industry, ROAM is redefining travel by allowing travelers to infuse their luggage with individual personality. With over 1 million color combinations and the ability to personalize the hard-case exterior shell of each bag, ROAM allows for custom color combinations of wheels, zippers, and even stitching. When you're in NYC check out their brick and mortar location opening at Bloomingdales Flagship Store on the 7th floor. Visit: https://roamluggage.com/.

La Crosse Technology - This is industry leading is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced-technology weather instruments, monitoring systems, wall clocks, atomic clocks (calibrated daily to the atomic time standard of the National Institute of Standards and Technology) and other measuring devices. We like their Wi-fi Projection Alarm Clock with AccuWeather Forcast. Visit: https://www.lacrossetechnology.com/.

Ugly Christmas Sweaters - You've heard about them and seen them, and now you can own or gift one. The leading provider of holiday tackiness, the company is an online holiday apparel company that specializes in customizable ugly Christmas sweaters that are fun to wear for all. https://www.uglychristmassweater.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Freeimages.com





