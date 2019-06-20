Marinas Menu & Lifestyle: SHORE LODGE in McCall Idaho and their Huckletini Cocktail

Shore Lodge in McCall, Idaho is a destination for travellers in the know. It boasts an incredible 77-room lakefront in the heart of the Salmon River Mountains and set on the southern waters of Payette Lake, a 5,330-acre expanse of clean, glacial water. Only a 2.5-hour drive from Boise, Shore Lodge is a all-season vacation spot that offers a backdrop for both outdoor activities and leisure pursuits

With the official start to summer, the mixologists at the Lodge are preparing for guests a seasonal cocktail, "The Huckletini" that uses huckleberries, a berry that is grown in Idaho and much of the the Pacific Northwest. This tart pink martini is made with the fresh berries that are in season in McCall from June through August and we have the recipe for all of you huckleberry lovers near and far.

Taylor Nissen, Shore Lodge Sommelier and Beverage Program Assistant Manager commented, "We use fresh huckleberries that have been macerated in a little sugar. This tends to ripen the berries and juice them a bit, perfect for making drinks. When it gets a little warmer, you can find them all around Payette Lake. Everyone has their little spots. Ponderosa Park is great for this, too."

Ingredients

-2 ounces 44 North Huckleberry Vodka

-½ ounce Cointreau

-1 tsp. Huckleberry Juice and 1 tsp. of Huckleberries

-¼ ounce lime juice

-Dash of simple syrup

Instructions: In cocktail shaker filled with ice combine vodka, triple sec, huckleberries and lime juice. Cover, shake vigorously for 15 seconds, and strain into martini glass. Garnish with a lime wheel on the rim of the glass and a scoop of huckleberries on top.

Shore Lodge is located at 501 W. Lake St. McCall, Idaho 83638. For more information, please visit https://shorelodge.com/ or call 800.657.6464.

Photo: Courtesy of Shore Lodge





Related Articles