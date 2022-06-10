Make Martinis for Dad with PORTOFINO DRY GIN

It's no coincidence that Father's Day also falls on National Martini Day. The classic cocktail has been a staple for dads across generations. Whether he prefers it shaken or stirred, make a Martini for Dad this Father's Day.

For those looking to spoil their dads, Italy's latest high quality export, Portofino Dry Gin, suggests a classic martini that's sure to impress. Elegant and aromatic, this timeless cocktail is revisited and enhanced with a Mediterranean touch.



Recently launched nationwide in the US, Portofino Dry Gin (SRP: $56.99; purchase here) features 21 botanicals, each one carefully selected for its natural aromatic properties. Juniper, lemons, lavender, rosemary, marjoram, sage, iris and rose are organically grown in Portofino Dry Gin's botanical sanctuary on the hills of Portofino and combined with locally handpicked ingredients to complete Portofino Dry Gin's secret recipe. The region's unique microclimate allows lush Mediterranean vegetation to grow year round, and each botanical is ripened by the fresh sea breeze and the warm sun of the Italian Riviera.

You'll enjoy mixing Martinis with this easy, satisfying recipe.

Portofino Bay Martini

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz Portofino Dry Gin

-0.5 oz Dry Vermouth

-0.5 oz Salted Water

-1 Dash Olive Bitters

Method: Stir and strain into a coupette glass, garnish with green olive & lemon peel.

Most especially, enjoy your time with fathers and father figures!