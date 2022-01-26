MIRIAM Opens on the Upper West Side

Executive Chef/Owner Rafael "Rafi" Hasid, best known for the daily Israeli brunch at his Park Slope stronghold, Miriam has opened an Upper West Side location of the popular restaurant. Miriam UWS features the famous daily Israeli brunch seeking to continue the legacy of its sister restaurant, which has served more than 2.5 million eggs since opening 17 years ago. The restaurant will also have a full dinner menu and, unlike its Brooklyn predecessor, a full bar program once the liquor license is approved.

Miriam is a celebration of Israeli cuisine that is heavily influenced by the 154 nationalities that make up Israel. The menu is full of variety, amongst traditional middle-eastern favorites, there are several flavors and spices indicative of Israel's vast assemblage of ethnic fare including

all day brunch selections such as Jerusalem Breakfast, served with two eggs any style, avocado salad, fresh tomatoes, pickles and tahini and Challah French Toast, made with vanilla and topped with halva and berries

Dinner options include Braised Short Ribs, tamarind braised beef short rib, sweet potato latke over labneh and string beans and their Lamb Shawarma, under baked dough in a Terra Cotta bowl, with herbed rice, roasted tomatoes and a tahini yogurt amba sauce

The new restaurant will be the sixth in Chef Rafi's portfolio which also includes New Orleans-inspired Cajun restaurant 1803 with a hidden speakeasy Bon Courage, and two locations of the fast-casual Home Made by Miriam, one in Tribeca and the other in Park Slope.

Miriam's on the UWS is located at 300 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10023. For more information, visit their web site https://www.miriamrestaurant.com/.

Photo Credit: Lacuna Photography