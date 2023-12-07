MILK BAR for Holiday Sweets and Treats

Milk Bar, the beloved sweet shop from James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Christina Tosi has announced their holiday offerings. From festive cakes to truffles and cookies, Milk Bar’s new bakery items are perfect for gifting, bringing to gatherings, and so much more.



All seasonal treats are available for pick up at bakeries across the country, and also ship nationwide so you can send as a gift or sweet gesture to loved ones anywhere.



New holiday treats include these luscious treats!



Peppermint Bark Cake (starting at $65). This decadent winter wonder starts with rich, peppermint-soaked dark chocolate cake and layers up with crunchy cocoa crumbs, silky chocolate fudge, creamy peppermint frosting, and crushed candy cane bits.

Chocolate Mint Chip Cake Truffle Dozen Box ($40). Milk Bar ups the flavor of their double chocolate chip cake with a minty milk soak, then scoop it into bite sized perfection, and coat it in mint chip crumbs. It’s all the chocolate-y, minty goodness of their Chocolate Mint Chip Cake rolled into fudgy Cake Truffles.

Mini Peppermint Bark Snap Tin ($56). Pretzels, peppermint, caramel, and chocolate combine atop a crisp dark chocolate wafer before the whole thing gets dipped in silky white chocolate peppermint bark — all in an extra-large windowed tin (perfect for gifting). This bestseller returns in a festive gift tin with 12 individually wrapped snaps.

The Holiday Sampler ($65). This epic sampler pack has something for everyone, including Mini Peppermint Bark Snaps, a slice of Milk Bar Pie, and three kinds of truffles—Chocolate Mint Chip, B’day, and Chocolate B’day.

Here is Milk Bar’s full holiday catalog, alongside their holiday Crunchies (Candy Cane Chocolate Chip Cookie and Chocolate Snowball Cookies) and Ice Cream (Candy Cane Cookies & Cream Ice Cream and Gingerbread Latte Ice Cream), which you can order on Amazon or pick up at your local grocery store.

For more information on Milk Bar, please visit https://milkbarstore.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Milk Bar