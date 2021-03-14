MEAT DISTRICT Delicious Products for NCAA's and St. Patrick's Day Celebrations

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Mar. 14, 2021  
College basketball's biggest post-season event, the NCAA's will soon be underway. All the action starts on Thursday, March 18 and the tournament will run through April 5. Planning game day meals? You'll want to stock up with the Meat District's butcher-crafted, premium meats. Their selections make the perfect addition to any at-home celebration. And with grilling season just starting, the Meat District products are just right for your outdoor gatherings.

With over 10 mouth-watering varieties of burgers, 4 delicious chicken wing and pork sausage flavors, and so much more, the Meat District's butcher-crafted, premium meats will give you something to celebrate whether your team wins or loses. It's easy to make a craft burger when you have the best meats.

Using all-premium cuts of beef, pork and poultry, Meat District products are seasoned to perfection and ready to cook so you can spend more time cheering on college teams while enjoying a ready-in-minutes, gourmet meal. Need serving tips? Meat District is ready to help. Just visit their web site to find some terrific recipes that include Baked Pork Tenderloin Sandwiches, Chicken Shawarma Bowls and more.

We recently learned that the Meat District is also a go-to for St. Patrick's Day with uncured Corned Beef Brisket that couldn't be better. Celebrate the luck of the Irish with their deliciously tender Angus beef brisket and get all your meal sides prepped for the holiday. You'll also want to have slices ready to pile high on your next Reuben sandwich. They carry two top brands, O'Malleys and Paddy's.

Meat District is available at grocery stores nationwide. To find their fine products near you, visit EatMeatDistrict.com/product-locator. Meat District also offers its popular Ultimate Grilling Pack offering a generous sampling of signature tri-tips, wings, and burgers direct to consumers and available for purchase at Buy.EatMeatDistrict.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Meat District


