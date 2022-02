MASTERCHEF CHAMPIONS Cookware Collection by Creative Concepts-Now Available

Editor's Note: Your meals are made better with exceptional cookware.. The new MASTERCHEF CHAMPIONS' Collection features wonderfully crafted items that are so attractive, they look great in any kitchen. Take it from an avid home cook who has used a lot of pots and pans. The MASTERCHEF CHAMPIONS' Collection will definitely impress and make your recipes come out better than ever. And the sets are also ideal for gifting. Find out more about them!

Global premier retail product manufacturer and distributor, Creative Concepts, in partnership with Endemol Shine North America, producers of the hit competition series MASTERCHEF, just announced the introduction of MASTERCHEF branded Cookware Sets: The CHAMPIONS' Collection.

With quality and integrity at its heart, the CHAMPIONS' Collection is ideal for every aspiring MASTERCHEF. The series' unique Silver Ion Fusion Guard Technology infuses each piece of cookware with silver ions, which have proven antimicrobial effectiveness. Whether a professional or home chef, the titanium reinforced non-stick coating provides long-lasting durability and stress-free functionality. All pots and pans deliver an enhanced PFOA-, PFOS- and PTFE-free cooking surface.

The MASTERCHEF CHAMPIONS' Collection Cookware is versatile and suitable for induction, gas, electric or halogen cooking, as well as oven-safe up to 400° F. The superior five-layer heavy gauge construction offers warp-free strength and even heating for all types of cuisines, while the solid riveted cast stainless steel handles with silicone ergonomic grips stay cool and soft to the touch for ultimate ease of use.

"We were inspired to bring the full MASTERCHEF experience that celebrates the passion and creativity of cooking to kitchens nationwide through innovative cookware crafted with utmost excellence and driven by family-first safety," said Sunny Tuli, Senior Vice President of Creative Concepts. "Our goal at Creative Concepts is to help impactful brands bring innovative products to market. This functional cookware will provide consumers with lasting protection and an easy, healthy and stress-free cooking experience."

"We are thrilled to partner with Creative Concepts for an innovative line of cookware sets infused with Silver Ion Fusion Guard Technology," said Scott Shillet, Vice President, Licensing, Endemol Shine North America. "With this collection of high-quality pots and pans, fans will feel like a true MASTERCHEF Champion in their own kitchens."

The CHAMPIONS' Collection comes paired with exclusive, easy-to-follow recipe cards crafted by finalists and winners from the hit culinary competition series. Now available on FusionGuardCook.com starting at $59.99, the collection is offered in the following sets in either the orange or gray finishing:

-5Pc Champions Fry & Steam Cook Set

-5Pc Champions Fry Pan Set

-10Pc Champions Pasta, Soup & Stew Pot Set

-15Pc Champions Cookware Set

-16Pc Champions Cookware Set

-17Pc Champions Square Cookware Set

Expanded online and in-store retail availability is slated for the upcoming months in 2022. For more information about the cookware, visit Facebook or Instagram.

The multi-award winning, iconic cookery show MASTERCHEF created by Franc Roddam has been wowing audiences for more than 30 years. Crowned the most successful cookery Television Format by Guinness World Records, there have been 64 local versions to-date, more than 10,000 episodes and this year MASTERCHEF aired its 500th season worldwide. In the U.S., MASTERCHEF airs on FOX. Catch up on previous seasons of MASTERCHEF, on FOX's free streaming service, Tubi.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of MASTERCHEF CHAMPIONS' Collection of Cookware