MARY’S GONE CRACKERS for Summer Munching

With summer happening and June being Organic Month, Mary's Gone Crackers is the perfect way to enjoy the season. The leading brand of vegan, non-GMO, and organic snacks, Mary's Gone Crackers gives you the perfect crunch and delicious flavor, without having to sacrifice your health and fitness goals. Whether you're topping them with your favorite spread, or enjoying the crackers plain, you will relish the taste and texture.

Mary's Gone Crackers is available in 14 different flavors and in three variations for you to savor. They are an ideal allergen-friendly and crowd-pleasing snack. Varieties such as the "Original" are offered in Black Pepper, Herb, and Jalapeno; "Super Seed" that is available in selections like Everything or Basil and Garlic; and the "Real Thin" selections in tasty choices such as Tomato and Basil, Garlic Rosemary, and Chipotle. Stock up on these and many more of their flavors so you will be ready to serve family and friends.

For a sweeter bite to enjoy, Mary's Gone Kookies comes in flavors such as chocolate, cinnamon and honey that pair perfectly with fresh fruit. You'll love to put Mary's Gone Crackers on your charcuterie and cheese boards.

For more information on Mary's Gone Crackers, please visit their web site HERE where you can also get great recipes and find out where to buy the products.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mary's Gone Crackers