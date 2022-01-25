MALFY GIN and a Wonderful Valentine's Day Cocktail Recipe

Malfy Gin from Italy is a spirit that you should have in your home bar. The Malfy Gin Rosa has a beautiful shade of pink serves as the ideal base for a wonderful Valentine's Day cocktail that has a beautiful presentation. With notes of fresh citrus and grapefruit, rich rhubarb, and a long rich juniper finish, you can top it with your favorite tonic for an elevated version of your classic Gin & Tonic.

We have a recipe for their "Gin Rosa Gintonica." It's sure to delight friends, family, or that special someone. Be ready to toast the season of love!

Gin Rosa Gintonica

Ingredients:

-2 parts Malfy Rosa

-5 parts Fever Tree Elderflower Tonic

-Splash Sweet Vermouth

-Pink Grapefruit & Rosemary Sprig

Method: Build ingredients in a glass over cubed ice and gently stir to combine. Garnish with a wheel of pink grapefruit and a sprig of rosemary.

Malfy's Gin Rosa is one in Malfy's portfolio of flavored gins, which also include Gin con Limone and Gin con Arancia. Straight from the Amalfi Coast, Malfy Gins truly embody the essence of La Dolce Vita. Malfy's Gin Rosa is a fusion of Sicilian pink grapefruit, Italian lemons, fine botanicals and handpicked juniper that creates the ultimate bright and sophisticated gin with a beautiful light pink color that is sure to please on the upcoming romantic holiday. Because even if you can't get to the Amalfi Coast for a romantic getaway this year, you can escape to Malfy right from home with their Gin Rosa Gintonica.

For more information on Malfy Gin and additional cocktail recipes please visit https://www.malfygin.com/en/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Malfy Gin