MALFY GIN For Warm Weather Cocktails
MALFY GIN
Malfy Gin from Italy has mouthwatering flavors that allow you to craft the perfect cocktails for warm weather. You'll love Malfy's different expressions-Limone, Arancia, and Rosa. This gin is a great addition to your home bar.
Here are some must-have Malfy cocktail recipes that are sure to impress.
Get ready for spring gatherings, rooftop evenings, relaxing on the deck and pool parties.
Limone Gintonica
Ingredients:
-2 parts Malfy Limone
-5 parts Fever Tree Aromatic Tonic
-Splash White Vermouth
Garnishes: Lemon Twist & Oregano Sprig
Method: Build ingredients in a glass over cubed ice and gently stir to combine. garnish with a twist of lemon peel and a sprig of oregano.
Gin Rosa Gintonica
Ingredients:
-2 parts Malfy Rosa
-5 parts Fever Tree Elderflower Tonic
-Splash Sweet Vermouth
Garnishes: Pink Grapefruit & Rosemary Sprig
Method: Build ingredients in a glass over cubed ice and gently stir to combine. Garnish with a wheel of pink grapefruit and a sprig of rosemary.
Arancia Gintonica
Ingredients:
2 parts Malfy Arancia
5 parts Fever Tree Mediterranean Tonic
Splash Italian Bitter Aperitif
Garnishes: Green Olive & Orange Wheel
Method: Build ingredients in a glass over cubed ice and gently stir to combine. Garnish with an orange wheel and a green olive.
For more information on Malfy's Gin, please visit https://www.malfygin.com/.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Malfy Gin