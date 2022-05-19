MALFY GIN For Warm Weather Cocktails

Malfy Gin from Italy has mouthwatering flavors that allow you to craft the perfect cocktails for warm weather. You'll love Malfy's different expressions-Limone, Arancia, and Rosa. This gin is a great addition to your home bar.

Here are some must-have Malfy cocktail recipes that are sure to impress.

Get ready for spring gatherings, rooftop evenings, relaxing on the deck and pool parties.

Limone Gintonica

Ingredients:

-2 parts Malfy Limone

-5 parts Fever Tree Aromatic Tonic

-Splash White Vermouth

Garnishes: Lemon Twist & Oregano Sprig

Method: Build ingredients in a glass over cubed ice and gently stir to combine. garnish with a twist of lemon peel and a sprig of oregano.

Gin Rosa Gintonica

Ingredients:

-2 parts Malfy Rosa

-5 parts Fever Tree Elderflower Tonic

-Splash Sweet Vermouth

Garnishes: Pink Grapefruit & Rosemary Sprig

Method: Build ingredients in a glass over cubed ice and gently stir to combine. Garnish with a wheel of pink grapefruit and a sprig of rosemary.

Arancia Gintonica

Ingredients:

2 parts Malfy Arancia

5 parts Fever Tree Mediterranean Tonic

Splash Italian Bitter Aperitif

Garnishes: Green Olive & Orange Wheel

Method: Build ingredients in a glass over cubed ice and gently stir to combine. Garnish with an orange wheel and a green olive.

For more information on Malfy's Gin, please visit https://www.malfygin.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Malfy Gin