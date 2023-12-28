LOS ANGELES WINE & FOOD FESTIVAL-A New Event at the Center of Food, Wine & Culture

From IMG, the Endeavor-owned global events leader behind Taste of London, Taste of Paris, Frieze, and New York Fashion Week: The Shows, comes Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival, a brand new event bringing outstanding chefs together to celebrate LA’s vibrant food, art and cultural scene.

The inaugural three-day event takes place March 1st through March 3rd 2024, at the Santa Monica Pier, in conjunction with Frieze Week Los Angeles (February 29th to March 3rd at Santa Monica airport), and will feature a mix of high-profile culinary and beverage talent, beloved local restaurants, and cultural initiatives. Attendees will enjoy unlimited tastings from more than 30 chefs per day, including exclusive dishes from the more than 15 headlining talent, unlimited beverage samples from over fifty beer, wine, and spirits brands, art collaborations, DJ sets and more.

Los Angeles Wine and Food Festival’s headliners celebrate the rich diversity and vibrancy of the Los Angeles culinary scene. Talent includes:

-Adam Perry Lang

-Adam Richman

-Alex Guarnaschelli

-Alvin Cailan

-Andrew Zimmern

-Ben Ford

-Claudette Zepeda

-Duff Goldman

-Geoffrey Zakarian

-Jeff Mauro

-Justin Pichetrungsi

-Natalia Vallejo

-Stephanie Izard

-Timothy Hollingsworth

In connection with Frieze Los Angeles, the Artist Plate Project, an activation founded by Michelle Hellman, will feature at the event following its sold-out iteration at Frieze New York 2023.

Fifty limited-edition plates designed by world-renowned artists, including Virgil Abloh, Rashid Johnson, Takashi Murakami, and Amy Sherald will be on display and available for attendees to purchase. Proceeds will directly benefit the organization, and provide food, crisis services, housing, and other critical aid to thousands of people experiencing homelessness and instability.

"Following the success of our culinary festivals in the UK, Europe, and Australia, we are thrilled to launch in the US, bringing together innovative chefs, renowned restaurants, and passionate food enthusiasts at our Santa Monica venue. Los Angeles Wine and Food Festival is poised to be an exceptional experience, featuring a diverse lineup that mirrors the richness of California's food landscape and extends our commitment to thoughtful curation. Attendees can expect an extraordinary showcase of the most exciting offerings from the culinary world," says Stephanie Calape, VP & Culinary Managing Director, IMG.

The inaugural Los Angeles Wine and Food Festival is produced by IMG in conjunction with a21, the agency behind Pebble Beach Food & Wine, Atlanta Food & Wine Festival, SOBEWFF and NYCWFF, and many more food festival favorites.

Additional programming will be announced in the coming weeks, and tickets will go live in January.

For more information, visit lawineandfood.com to sign up for updates. Follow @lawinefoodfest on Twitter, Instagram, Tik Tok and Meta

Photo Credit: Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival