LORELEY BEER GARDEN and their Snowy Winter Wonderland on the LES

Loreley Beer Garden on the LES just kicked off their Snowy Winter Wonderland pop-up that will run till 3/6. The popular LES spot has two heated outdoor areas - a street side dining in the front plus one of the largest heated outdoor gardens in the city in the back.

All the outdoor and indoor spaces are decorated for the season with white florals, snowy branches and more, creating a cozy winterscape where guests can enjoy hot festive drinks like Bourbon Hot Chocolate with toasted marshmallows; Jameson Irish Coffee with whipped cream or Jameson Hot Toddy; Spiked Hot Cider; Loreley's Famous Mulled Wine; hot toddies plus Snow White Patron Coconut Margarita; winter sangria and seasonal craft beers with drink-friendly dishes likes giant pretzels paired with warm beer cheese dip; grilled Sausage Party platters; schnitzels, cheesy spaetzle with bacon and more.

Each day, there are various happy hour specials, including select cocktails, giant one-liter steins of beer and wines by the glass, plus $25 select wine bottles Mon - Wed from 5pm to 10pm, Thurs 5pm to 7pm, Fri 12pm to 4pm, and Sunday 7pm to 10pm.

Loreley Beer Garden is located at 7 Rivington St, New York, NY 10002 Visit: www.loreleynyc.com and call 212.253.7077.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Loreley Beer Garden