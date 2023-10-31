LOBOS 1707 Tequila & Mezcal to Honor Dia de los Muertos

Oct. 31, 2023

To honor of these festive days of Dia de los Muertos celebration, we suggest Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal.  As Lobos 1707’s inception was inspired by family traditions from Mexico by Founder and CCO, Diego Osorio’s family.

The Lobos 1707 Mezcal Artesanal is gradual, smoky and sultry. The spirit is created from 100% Espadín agave, roasted in an open, conical Oaxacan fire pit, then ground in an Egyptian stone mill, resulting in a stealthily smooth liquid whose flavor experience is deep, affecting, and will leave its mark with the subtle warmth of spice. All of Lobos 1707’s variations are aged in PX (Pedro Ximénez) Sherry Wine barrels, which results in their product being additive-free and exceptional in taste.

Our readers will like the cocktail recipe for the "Lobos 1707 Naranja Paloma" that uses in Lobos 1707’s Mezcal Artisanal.

Lobos 1707 Naranja Paloma

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz. Lobos 1707 Mezcal Artesanal

-.5 oz Ancho Verde Luquer

-1.5 oz Grapefruit Juice

-1.5 oz Soda Water

-1 oz Fresh Tangerine or Mandarin Orange Juice

-.5 oz Agave Nectar

-½ lime juice squeezed

-Black Lava Salt

Glass & Garnish: Rocks in the glass; rim black lava salt + mandarin orange slice

Method: Use a lime wedge to rim glass with black lava salt. Combine all ingredients except soda water in a cocktail shaker with ice, shake until chilled. Add fresh ice to salted flass, then strain shaker into the glass. Top off with soda water and stir to combine.

For more information on Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal and additional recipes, please visit https://www.lobos1707.com/

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Lobos 1707



