LIQS COCKTAIL SHOTS for Celebrating and Socializing

LIQS Cocktail Shots has your celebrations covered with their #InstantParty pre-made shots. LIQS Cocktail Shots are a premium, ready-to-drink option, making them an ideal smooth tasting, boozy beverage for your virtual and socially distanced merriment. Just chill and enjoy!

The low-sugar, gluten-free, and low-calorie shots come in five unique flavors that include Tequila Cinnamon Orange; Whiskey Fireshot; Vodka Lemon Drop; Vodka Kamikaze; and Vodka Lychee Grapefruit.

Celebrating together, but apart, LIQS are a top choice for virtual or physically distanced gatherings. Everyone can simply grab LIQS and enjoy the same cocktail. LIQS are compact, easily transportable, and ready to drink.

Bring on that party feeling. You can order or pickup LIQS Cocktail Shots. They are conveniently available nationwide at retailers such as Walmart, Sheetz, and Total Wine. They have a SRP of $8.99 for each 4-pack. For more information, visit https://www.liqs.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of LIQS Cocktail Shots