LEON & LULU in Clawson, MI Celebrate The Year of the Rat

The Chinese New Year begins in just a few days and 2020 marks the Year of the Rat. To celebrate, Leon & Lulu in Clawson, MI will host a dinner event from 5:15-9:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 4.



The first stop is Three Cats restaurant where guests will dine on an Asian-inspired meal prepared by Chef Matt Prentice. Fit for an empress, the menu includes:



First Plate: Chicken Dumplings with Ponzu, Shiitakes and Pea Pods

Principle Plate: Crisp Pork Loin, Vegetable Fried Rice and Asian BBQ Sauce

Finale: Blood Orange Sorbet and Fortune Cookie

Beverages: Coffee, Tea and/or Soft Drinks



Next, head next door to Leon & Lulu to learn about the Year of the Rat from author, astrologer and Feng Shui master Dennis Fairchild. Rather than a pest, Chinese culture says the rat represents the beginning of a new day and is a sign of wealth and surplus. Fairchild will explain how to embrace the luckiest aspects of the year. What colors, flowers and numbers bring luck? Where should one place items to attract love or wealth? Why are metal, water, and wood significant elements this year? Why is it a bad idea to decorate with yellow or brown?



The price of entry is $35, not including alcohol and gratuity. Reservations are required and can be made by calling Three Cats at 248-288-4858. To make reservations online, please go to Resy - just look for Dennis Dinner at 5:15 p.m. February 4. Guests should arrive promptly for dinner at Three Cats.

About Leon & Lulu:

Leon & Lulu is a destination lifestyle store featuring an eclectic mix of upscale furniture, unforgettable gifts, and accessories in an environment unlike any other. Located in the historic Ambassador Roller Rink and the old Clawson Theatre, Leon & Lulu offers nearly 23,000-square feet of shopping. The retailer also occupies the adjacent building, which is the historic Clawson Theatre. The former movie theater features a unique blend of shopping and dining, including a full-service restaurant, Three Cats. Locally owned and family run, Leon & Lulu prides itself in providing a fun, welcoming atmosphere for both its fantastic patrons and wonderful workers. For more information, or to shop online, please visit www.leonandlulu.com.





Related Articles