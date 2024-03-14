LANGETWINS MERRILL CHARDONNAY for Spring Food and Wine Pairings

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



LangeTwins Family Winery is a fifth-generation producer of wines, located in California’s Lodi Wine Country. We have some great insider insights from LangeTwins Winemaker, Karen Birmingham on how to craft perfect wine and food pairings. And with the beautiful spring weather on the rise, it’s the ideal time to start planning those get-togethers you may have been putting off because of the winter chill.

LangeTwins Merrill Chardonnay at an SRP of $25 is a versatile food pairing wine boasting with flavors of honeyed melon and tropical pineapple, a delightful touch of fresh-baked brioche and soft, warm tones. This beautiful and versatile Chardonnay pairs well with a wide variety of favorite dishes that include Carnitas Tacos, Lobster Pot Pie, and Seared Halibut. So chill the wine and start cooking, company is on the way!

For more information on LangeTwins, to learn about their portfolio of wines, location and tasting room please visit https://langetwins.com/. And follow them on Instagram @langetwins.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of LangeTwins