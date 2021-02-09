KETEL ONE has Valentine's Day Cocktail Recipes to Love

Valentine's Day weekend is only a few days away. Here are four go-to recipes by Ketel One. These great love potions are perfect for the at-home mixologist. Gather your ingredients and raise a glass to toast all of the people you love this Valentine's Day. These drinks are ideal to share for your galantine or valentine zoom events and are totally instagrammable.

Bloody Dutch Sour

Ingredients:

1 oz. Ketel One® Vodka

.5 oz. Aperol

.5 oz. Lillet Blanc

.5 oz. blood orange reduction simple syrup

.75 oz. fresh lemon juice

Egg white

Method: Combine ingredients in a mixing glass. Dry shake for 10 seconds. Add ice and shake well again. Double fine strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with a fresh thyme sprig.

Nue Cosmo

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Ketel One Family Made Vodka

.5 oz Sakura Cherry Blossom Vermouth

.5 oz Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur

.5 oz Lime juice

.25 oz Simple syrup

Method: Combine ingredients in a shaker over ice. Strain into a chilled coupe glass.

Garnish with a mini white rose and serve.

The Dapper Dragon

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz Ketel One® Family-Made Vodka

½ oz fresh lemon juice

½ oz fresh lime juice

¾ oz coconut water syrup*

¾ oz papaya nectar

20 drops cardamom tincture*

½ teaspoon dragon fruit powder

3 Dashes of Bittered Sling Moondog Bitters

2 oz soda water

Method: Combine all ingredients, except soda water, in a shaker. Shake well to combine. Pour over fresh ice and top with soda. Garnish with lime leaf and dragon fruit chip.

Ketel One Botanical's Botanical Spritz

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Ketel One Botanical

3 oz Seltzer (or other effervescent liquid

Slice of citrus, Fresh Fruit, and/or Berries

Method: Add Ketel One Botanical of choice to an ice-filled wine glass and top with seltzer or club soda. Enjoy with your garnish of choice.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ketel One

