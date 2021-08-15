KASAMA Rum for National Rum Day on 8/13 and Recipes to Celebrate

Kasama is a new small-batch Filipino rum from female founder, Alexandra Dorda. The rum is named after the Filipino term for "together." It pays homage to founder Alexandra Dorda's Filipino-Polish heritage with an outstanding rum that defies the category.

Kasama is produced and distilled in the heart of the Philippines, blended and bottled in Poland, and enjoyed in the United States. The brand envelops a sunny spirit inside and out. The convivial bottle holds a golden rum that's aged 7 years in ex-bourbon American oak barrels with dominant notes of sweet pineapple, a hint of vanilla, and a pinch of sea salt. Kasama leaves behind the typical tropes associated with old-school rum brands and it is absent of a heavily spiced flavor profile. Rum lovers and many more will appreciate the refreshing approach that Kasama brings to the category.

(Alexandra Dorda, photo by Darya Buben)

We are sharing Alexandra's version of the tropical classic piña colada below as well as two more simple, festive recipes to make in celebration of National Rum Day or to batch out at backyard BBQs and picnics this summer.

Pinay Colada

Ingredients:

-2 oz. Kasama Rum

-1 oz. Briottet Creme de Banane

-¾ oz. Fresh calamansi juice (or lime juice)

-¾ oz. Pineapple juice

-½ oz. Cream of coconut

-1 dash Angostura bitters

Method: Combine all ingredients and swizzle with crushed ice until a frost forms on the outside of the glass. Garnish with a pineapple.

Watermelon Breeze

Ingredients:

-1 part Kasama Rum

-2 parts fresh watermelon juice

Method: Shake and pour over ice in your favorite glass.

Island Fresca

Ingredients:

-1 part Kasama Rum

-2 parts coconut water

Method: Combine over ice and stir.

For more information about Kasama, please visit https://www.kasamarum.com/.

Photo Credit: Darya Buben