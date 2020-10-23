JUNIOR'S RESTAURANT Celebrates 70th Anniversary and Voting

JUNIOR'S RESTAURANT

Junior's Restaurants' 70th anniversary is approaching and now through Election Day, they have created limited edition "VOTE" cheesecakes and cupcakes to celebrate this milestone. Politicians from all parties, from Presidents and Mayors to Judges and Council members, have been dining with Junior's regularly since they opened. Junior's is the quintessential neighborhood restaurant-a place where an authentic mix of people from New York gather to break bread for the last 70 years.

Junior's has now created special ways for loyal patrons to celebrate this year. Online, they will be offering $7 savings on full price cakes for 7 days to honor 70 years in Brooklyn. They will also honor the importance of the upcoming election by creating fabulous cheesecakes and cupcakes with the important message that represents every American's most important democratic right to "VOTE." Patrons can visit Junior's Brooklyn location to purchase these special, limited edition "VOTE" cheesecakes or cupcakes, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting their neighbor, Brooklyn Hospital Foundation.

Anniversary Specials:

Online Sale:

-From Wednesday, October 28th through Tuesday, November 3rd

-$7 off full-price cakes for 7 days

"VOTE" Cupcakes and 6" Cheesecakes in store at Brooklyn:

-$4.25 cupcakes and $18.95 cheesecakes saying "VOTE"

-Beginning on Friday, October 23rd

Junior's Brooklyn Address is 386 Flatbush Avenue EXT Brooklyn, New York 11201. Visit https://www.juniorscheesecake.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Junior's

