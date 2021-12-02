JULIA AT HOME-Cooking Show on Pluto TV

With the holidays, you might be experiencing some food cravings, whether it's for la special food, a new show to watch, or for simply the ability to cook. Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service, is here to satiate all of your desires and more with its new original series, Julia at Home, exclusive to Pluto TV!

The show features longtime TV star, Julia Collin Davison as she cooks from her home kitchen and shares recipes for amazing, quick meals for busy, on-the-go cooks. Each 30-minute episode is a guide to preparing an entire meal, complete with a main course, sides, and often a dessert and/or beverage. Perfect for the holiday season!

Julia at Home is the newest addition to Pluto's America's Test Kitchen channel, and can be watched for free with no account needed. It is being aired Monday through Friday at 8:30pm EST on Pluto TV's America's Test Kitchen channel, channel 605 on pluto.tv. A preview of the new series can be found here.

Happy cooking!

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Pluto TV