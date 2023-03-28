JALAO NYC Opens Courtyard for Outdoor Dining

The courtyard at Jalao NYC opens Monday, March 20 and it's ideal for outdoor dining. With authentic Dominican cuisine, tropical-inspired cocktails and live merengue and bachata musical performances, the 8,000 sq ft outdoor space transports guests to the vibrant and distinct Caribbean Island of the Dominican Republic.

Led by the internationally recognized contemporary Latin restaurant group, Richard Sandoval Hospitality, and located in Washington Height's first-ever full-service boutique hotel, the Radio Hotel, Jalao NYC is part of the Orgullo Dominicano, and pays homage to its predecessor, Jalao Santo Domingo, which has been serving traditional Dominican food with a modern twist in La Zona Colonial since 2016.

Jalao NYC, the second location of the Santo Domingo culinary institution and Manhattan's most elevated Dominican restaurant, is not just a restaurant, but also a lifestyle brand where dancing at your table and in the aisles is highly encouraged and where great fun is to be had.

Jalao is located at 2420 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10033. VisitJ https://jalaonyc.com/. https://jalaonyc.com/A JALAO

Photo Credit: Jalao NYC